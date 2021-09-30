Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Cedar Fair LP, AMMO Inc, Nordstrom Inc

New Purchases: PANW, WWE, PENN, FRXB, GE, VRTX, PGRW, QQQ, BODY, MTN, ARES, PLTR, VMC, DVY, SBUX, JPM, MDY, NEE, IAA, AVTR, VIRT, FWONA, MA, UNH, TEN, F, ABT, RCAT, VEEE,

PANW, WWE, PENN, FRXB, GE, VRTX, PGRW, QQQ, BODY, MTN, ARES, PLTR, VMC, DVY, SBUX, JPM, MDY, NEE, IAA, AVTR, VIRT, FWONA, MA, UNH, TEN, F, ABT, RCAT, VEEE, Added Positions: BYD, AMZN, CRM, MGP, CPNG, UBER, MUB, SUB, VICI, SPY, VUG, VTV, FST, ACWX, HEFA, VEA, C, IWM, CMI, AAPL, VWO, KRBP, VOO, BSGM, GOOG, BURL, V, ENSG, CVS, NVDA, MCD, EEFT, NOV, FHN, FISV, HD, MRK, ATKR, HUYA, TGTX, OSH, MGA, KEY, JNJ, ENR, FAST, XOM, TCOM, CCK, CSCO, BRK.B, DISCK, BKNG, OLN, SBNY, TREX, KMPR, WYNN, TDG, DEI, NBIX, NFLX, BLD, CIT, IRWD, TSLA, LPLA, FANG, ICLR, COMM, HOPE, PEGA,

BYD, AMZN, CRM, MGP, CPNG, UBER, MUB, SUB, VICI, SPY, VUG, VTV, FST, ACWX, HEFA, VEA, C, IWM, CMI, AAPL, VWO, KRBP, VOO, BSGM, GOOG, BURL, V, ENSG, CVS, NVDA, MCD, EEFT, NOV, FHN, FISV, HD, MRK, ATKR, HUYA, TGTX, OSH, MGA, KEY, JNJ, ENR, FAST, XOM, TCOM, CCK, CSCO, BRK.B, DISCK, BKNG, OLN, SBNY, TREX, KMPR, WYNN, TDG, DEI, NBIX, NFLX, BLD, CIT, IRWD, TSLA, LPLA, FANG, ICLR, COMM, HOPE, PEGA, Reduced Positions: POWW, BABA, MEG, GLD, DE, VRM, GMED, ORCL, MSFT, WFC, TEL, GVI, GS, SIMO, CRSP, FPAY, TGT, AIG, QCOM, UHAL, ACRFF, POR, ST, GM, SWX, BERY, ANTM, TPH, NWSA, XLRN, CNHI, BRX, PCTY, WMS, HUBS, HPE, FHB, JELD, EYE, REZI, LYFT, VLON, GVA, MDRX, HES, AFG, AIT, BIDU, BCO, BRKL, CNI, ABEV, GLW, PRMW, DRI, FMC, IT, GSK, VOD, MLKN, HXL, HBAN, ISBC, NVS, PFE, BPOP, RRC, RYN, SLB, MATX, TDY, TEX, UBSI,

POWW, BABA, MEG, GLD, DE, VRM, GMED, ORCL, MSFT, WFC, TEL, GVI, GS, SIMO, CRSP, FPAY, TGT, AIG, QCOM, UHAL, ACRFF, POR, ST, GM, SWX, BERY, ANTM, TPH, NWSA, XLRN, CNHI, BRX, PCTY, WMS, HUBS, HPE, FHB, JELD, EYE, REZI, LYFT, VLON, GVA, MDRX, HES, AFG, AIT, BIDU, BCO, BRKL, CNI, ABEV, GLW, PRMW, DRI, FMC, IT, GSK, VOD, MLKN, HXL, HBAN, ISBC, NVS, PFE, BPOP, RRC, RYN, SLB, MATX, TDY, TEX, UBSI, Sold Out: FUN, JWN, ALEX, FIS, FRXB.U, SVAC, LAZR, PGRWU, CVA, LVS, CHWY, PLAY, QTWO, PLYA, SONO, RVLV, NCLH, HNST, VWE, TRIP, SIX, CPRI, CAKE, DLTR, EXPE, DGX, LAMR, JBLU, CE, VRPX, GME, GES, SFT, UGRO, REAL, KOPN, ZM, JHG, BKI, TSE, KOP, HEPA, TREE, BYND, ROKU,

Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, sells Cedar Fair LP, AMMO Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alexander & Baldwin Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc owns 303 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeke+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 6,404,219 shares, 18.96% of the total portfolio. Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 2,701,622 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 622.07% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,521 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 430,048 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 188,851 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $567.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 59,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.25 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 460,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 271,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $94.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $220.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 622.07%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.51%. The holding were 2,701,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 428.61%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3407.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 14,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 976.68%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $257.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 125,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.041800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 811,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $116.93, with an estimated average price of $116.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 193,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 238,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The sale prices were between $17.85 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $20.53.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in AMMO Inc by 92.49%. The sale prices were between $6.12 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 250,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.24%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.880400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 194,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 97.25%. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $67.41, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 7,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 40.46%. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $349.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 6,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 35,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 56.01%. The sale prices were between $132.38 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $144.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 2,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.