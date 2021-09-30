Logo
Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc Buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Sells Cedar Fair LP, AMMO Inc, Nordstrom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Berwyn, PA, based Investment company Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Boyd Gaming Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Palo Alto Networks Inc, World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, sells Cedar Fair LP, AMMO Inc, Nordstrom Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Alexander & Baldwin Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc. As of 2021Q3, Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc owns 303 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/zeke+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC
  1. Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 6,404,219 shares, 18.96% of the total portfolio.
  2. Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) - 2,701,622 shares, 9.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 622.07%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 32,521 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  4. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 430,048 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.52%
  5. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 188,851 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
New Purchase: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $362.36 and $490.47, with an estimated average price of $421.51. The stock is now traded at around $567.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 59,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.25 and $58.36, with an estimated average price of $52.17. The stock is now traded at around $48.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 460,856 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $84.84, with an estimated average price of $73.65. The stock is now traded at around $50.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 271,555 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The purchase prices were between $9.63 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.72. The stock is now traded at around $9.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 1,200,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $96 and $107.84, with an estimated average price of $103.28. The stock is now traded at around $94.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 21,574 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.39 and $202.99, with an estimated average price of $195.37. The stock is now traded at around $220.995000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,161 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Boyd Gaming Corp by 622.07%. The purchase prices were between $51.64 and $66.39, with an estimated average price of $59.34. The stock is now traded at around $64.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.51%. The holding were 2,701,622 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 428.61%. The purchase prices were between $3187.75 and $3731.41, with an estimated average price of $3451.22. The stock is now traded at around $3407.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 14,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 976.68%. The purchase prices were between $237.55 and $285.63, with an estimated average price of $254.07. The stock is now traded at around $257.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 125,401 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupang Inc (CPNG)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in Coupang Inc by 25.70%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58. The stock is now traded at around $30.041800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 811,284 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $115.46 and $116.93, with an estimated average price of $116.39. The stock is now traded at around $116.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 193,932 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 54.71%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.055000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 238,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Cedar Fair LP (FUN)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Cedar Fair LP. The sale prices were between $40.18 and $46.57, with an estimated average price of $44.1.

Sold Out: Nordstrom Inc (JWN)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $26.45 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $31.92.

Sold Out: Alexander & Baldwin Inc (ALEX)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Alexander & Baldwin Inc. The sale prices were between $17.85 and $23.72, with an estimated average price of $20.53.

Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $121.38 and $150.86, with an estimated average price of $134.16.

Sold Out: Forest Road Acquisition Corp II (FRXB.U)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Forest Road Acquisition Corp II. The sale prices were between $9.82 and $10.07, with an estimated average price of $9.92.

Sold Out: Starboard Value Acquisition Corp (SVAC)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc sold out a holding in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.55 and $10.08, with an estimated average price of $9.96.

Reduced: AMMO Inc (POWW)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in AMMO Inc by 92.49%. The sale prices were between $6.12 and $9.55, with an estimated average price of $7.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 250,273 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 36.24%. The sale prices were between $145.08 and $221.87, with an estimated average price of $182.3. The stock is now traded at around $116.880400. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.59%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 194,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Montrose Environmental Group Inc (MEG)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Montrose Environmental Group Inc by 97.25%. The sale prices were between $44.4 and $67.41, with an estimated average price of $52.25. The stock is now traded at around $73.765000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 7,728 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 40.46%. The sale prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $349.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.1%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 6,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 21.15%. The sale prices were between $42.32 and $51.15, with an estimated average price of $46.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 35,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc reduced to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 56.01%. The sale prices were between $132.38 and $153.44, with an estimated average price of $144.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Zeke Capital Advisors, Llc still held 2,930 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ZEKE CAPITAL ADVISORS, LLC keeps buying
WRITTEN BY
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

