Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Moderna Inc

New Purchases: PLD, TDIV, LEGR, ORCC, FGD, KBWY, FDL, XLU, NEEPQ, FSK, TCPC, VIG, RQI, RDVY, QCOM, STX, NMFC, BAC, FAB, NIMC, LAZR, SOLN, V, VLO, PH, PKG, NFLX, MCK, IPG, DXCM, SBSW,

PLD, TDIV, LEGR, ORCC, FGD, KBWY, FDL, XLU, NEEPQ, FSK, TCPC, VIG, RQI, RDVY, QCOM, STX, NMFC, BAC, FAB, NIMC, LAZR, SOLN, V, VLO, PH, PKG, NFLX, MCK, IPG, DXCM, SBSW, Added Positions: BND, VTV, VWO, VEA, VXUS, VUG, BNDX, HYG, IJS, IGOV, SCHV, EMB, SCHG, IDEV, VNQ, BLV, CAH, CTXS, MA, BBY, IEMG, VRSN, KHC, HPQ, CL, ADSK, ABC, BIIB, HD, DPZ, ACN, F, HCA, AAPL, RHI, AMZN, VBK, VBR, AGG, GOOG, BMY, MSFT, CVX, JNK, HDV, EMN, HII, CMI, CSCO, CVS, FB, QQQ, VCLT, ADP, AMGN, MMM, PG, IBM, INTC, IP, INTU, SJM, JPM, JNJ, MET, NVDA, GIS, CRM, DIS, TSN, SBUX, UNM, LMT, AFL, HON, WMT, GRMN, HIG, FAST, BRK.B, MCD, XOM, EMR, PAYX, TXN,

BND, VTV, VWO, VEA, VXUS, VUG, BNDX, HYG, IJS, IGOV, SCHV, EMB, SCHG, IDEV, VNQ, BLV, CAH, CTXS, MA, BBY, IEMG, VRSN, KHC, HPQ, CL, ADSK, ABC, BIIB, HD, DPZ, ACN, F, HCA, AAPL, RHI, AMZN, VBK, VBR, AGG, GOOG, BMY, MSFT, CVX, JNK, HDV, EMN, HII, CMI, CSCO, CVS, FB, QQQ, VCLT, ADP, AMGN, MMM, PG, IBM, INTC, IP, INTU, SJM, JPM, JNJ, MET, NVDA, GIS, CRM, DIS, TSN, SBUX, UNM, LMT, AFL, HON, WMT, GRMN, HIG, FAST, BRK.B, MCD, XOM, EMR, PAYX, TXN, Reduced Positions: IVE, IVW, MRNA, FTNT, EFA, T, AMD, CVBF, EEM, IVV, SPY, BA, TSLA, SLYV, VTWO,

IVE, IVW, MRNA, FTNT, EFA, T, AMD, CVBF, EEM, IVV, SPY, BA, TSLA, SLYV, VTWO, Sold Out: VCIT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisors Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisors+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 634,984 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.93% Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 318,134 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.02% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 70,724 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 430,983 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.65% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 422,152 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.79%

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.84 and $59, with an estimated average price of $57.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $24.09 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $32.87. The stock is now traded at around $35.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $84.78 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 634,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $146.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 318,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 430,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 422,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 246,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $57.91, with an estimated average price of $57.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 174,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $93.9 and $95.43, with an estimated average price of $94.77.