Financial Advisors Network, Inc. Buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Moderna Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Financial Advisors Network, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Vanguard Value ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Advisors Network, Inc.. As of 2021Q3, Financial Advisors Network, Inc. owns 151 stocks with a total value of $434 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/financial+advisors+network%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.
  1. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 634,984 shares, 12.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 32.93%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 318,134 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.02%
  3. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 70,724 shares, 5.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.47%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 430,983 shares, 5.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.65%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 422,152 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.79%
New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $138.99, with an estimated average price of $129.79. The stock is now traded at around $164.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 10,694 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.84 and $59, with an estimated average price of $57.73. The stock is now traded at around $63.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (LEGR)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $40.79 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $42.6. The stock is now traded at around $43.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Owl Rock Capital Corp (ORCC)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in Owl Rock Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $14.77, with an estimated average price of $14.49. The stock is now traded at around $14.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 47,850 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (FGD)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index. The purchase prices were between $24.09 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $24.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 24,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun (FDL)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fun. The purchase prices were between $31.96 and $33.69, with an estimated average price of $32.87. The stock is now traded at around $35.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,997 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 32.93%. The purchase prices were between $84.78 and $86.04, with an estimated average price of $85.52. The stock is now traded at around $84.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 634,984 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.02%. The purchase prices were between $133.72 and $141.65, with an estimated average price of $138.49. The stock is now traded at around $146.085000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 318,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.65%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $51.26. The stock is now traded at around $49.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 430,983 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $49.88 and $53.23, with an estimated average price of $51.84. The stock is now traded at around $51.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 422,152 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 25.87%. The purchase prices were between $63.26 and $66.63, with an estimated average price of $64.96. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 246,374 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 33.32%. The purchase prices were between $56.85 and $57.91, with an estimated average price of $57.48. The stock is now traded at around $55.345000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 174,639 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

Financial Advisors Network, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $93.9 and $95.43, with an estimated average price of $94.77.



Here is the complete portfolio of Financial Advisors Network, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Financial Advisors Network, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Financial Advisors Network, Inc. keeps buying
