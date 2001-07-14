The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Chegg, Inc. (CHGG) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Chegg, Inc. (“Chegg” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CHGG) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On November 1, 2021, Chegg released its financial results for the first quarter in which students had returned to campuses after an extended period of remote education due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chegg announced fewer-than-expected enrollments and did not provide fiscal 2022 guidance. Chegg’s CEO and president admitted to being aware of the slowdown in September 2021.

On this news, Chegg’s stock price fell $30.64, or 48.8%, to close at $32.12 per share on November 2, 2021, thereby injuring investors.

