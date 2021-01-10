Logo
/C O R R E C T I O N -- Industrial Nanotech, Inc./

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 27, 2021

In the news release, Industrial Nanotech hires DMA | Digital Marketing Agency as its agency of record; webinar scheduled for January 10, 2021, issued 27-Dec-2021 by Industrial Nanotech, Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline should read "Industrial Nanotech hires DMA | Digital Marketing Agency as its agency of record; webinar scheduled for January 10, 2022" rather than "Industrial Nanotech hires DMA | Digital Marketing Agency as its agency of record; webinar scheduled for January 10, 2021" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Industrial Nanotech hires DMA | Digital Marketing Agency as its agency of record; webinar scheduled for January 10, 2022

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industrial Nanotech Inc, (Pink Sheets: INTK).

Best-in-class and innovative energy saving company Industrial Nanotech has appointed DMA | Digital Marketing Agency as its agency of record following an extensive review that started four months ago.

Stuart Burchill, CEO of Industrial Nanotech, announced that the Company has signed a two-year multimillion dollar agreement with DMA. "We were looking for an agency that was data-driven and had a global footprint. After doing our diligence, we found DMA's core focus of delivering high quality talent for all our digital marketing initiatives as the difference," said Burchill.

DMA will create a dedicated team for Industrial Nanotech and will guide brand strategy, creative, and with digital marketing initiatives for the company's three brands (Syneffex, Anaconda, Talking Paint) as the marketer looks to capitalize on businesses' newfound appreciation for energy saving initiatives and innovative solutions to reduce costs after the pandemic.

"We also wanted a partner that shared our excitement for product innovation and opportunity. We felt there was a real meeting of minds with DMA. We attended multiple workshops and the way that DMA was able to stand out and hone their creative work until the end was just incredible. We are excited to share this vision with our clients, potential clients, shareholders, and other stakeholders via a webinar on Jan 10, 2022," added Burchill.

About Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

Industrial Nanotech Inc. is a global nanoscience product development leader. See www.industrial-nanotech.com for more information.

About DMA | Digital Marketing Agency, LLC.

DMA | Digital Marketing Agency provides design, development, & digital marketing services. See www.digitalmarketingagency.com for more information.

Safe Harbor Statement

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release includes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties including the impact of competitive products, the ability to meet customer demand, the ability to manage growth, acquisitions of technology, equipment, the effect of economic conditions, and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel. The Company is not obligated to revise/update forward-looking statements in order to reflect events/circumstances that arise after the date of this release.

favicon.png?sn=FL17311A&sd=2021-12-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/industrial-nanotech-hires-dma--digital-marketing-agency-as-its-agency-of-record-webinar-scheduled-for-january-10-2021-301450922.html

SOURCE Industrial Nanotech, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=FL17311&Transmission_Id=202112271337PR_NEWS_USPR_____FL17311A&DateId=20211227
