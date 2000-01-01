Logo
New Year's Resolutions Can Pay Off for Investors

Setting goals for 2022 can make the new year more profitable; here are a few resolutions for value investors to consider 

11 minutes ago
Summary
  • Commit to smart value investing habits for a profitable 2022
  • Value investors look to the long term, removing some of the stress from investing
  • Look at ETFs for ease of diversification with low fees
Article's Main Image

Whether you’re setting goals to lose those holiday pounds, pay off consumer debt from December or set more funds aside for investing, you’re likely to have a more profitable year than those who don’t bother with setting goals.

A survey from Fidelity Investments shows that those who set goals for the New Year are more optimistic about what 2022 holds. Those who make New Year’s resolutions tend to make at least some progress toward them, even if they stop showing up at the gym or miss their financial goals by June or July.

Here are some New Year’s resolutions that could help value investors make 2022 a more profitable year. Try adding a few of them to your list, and feel free to share your own value investing resolutions in the comments!

Don’t panic

One of the first rules for value investors is not to panic and sell when the market has a correction. Value investors focus on buying stocks of profitable companies on solid financial footing, so a bad day at the Dow shouldn’t send investors into a panic. Selling on a down day only locks in losses. If your investing thesis still stands, there's no need to sell.

Dollar cost averaging

The habit of steadily investing funds, or dollar cost averaging, will bring you lower per-share prices over time, as outlined by the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham. Buying low is half of the equation of successful investing, and in the long run, you are more likely to pay lower prices with dollar cost averaging than you would if you tried to time the market's lows. Plus, putting money aside each month for investing is a great habit to build.

Thinking long term

Value investors should have a longer term of investing in mind. We're in it to become the partial owners of companies, not traders who rely on market swings. For many, this takes out the idea of investing in unproven startups or selling at the first dip they see. Stay the course and stick to sound financial planning. A bonus to this habit is that it takes a lot of the stress out of investing.

Consider ETFs for diversity with low fees

The riskiest investment has always been a stock in an individual company. Investors who want to dabble in a sector that they aren't an expert in may find more safety and diversification in exchange-traded funds, or ETFs. ETFs tend to have low fees and can be fractionally traded, which is a plus for beginning investors since they can get a diversified portfolio through ETFs with a smaller amount of cash.

Passive profits

When building or maintaining your portfolio, you may be primarily looking at future increases in share prices, but dividend yields can also be a great source of profits. A value stock is more likely to pay dividends, which can either be a source of passive income or a way to increase portfolio value.

Commit to learning

Learning more about value investing will boost your knowledge and your profits. GuruFocus offers information on famous investors such as

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio), as well as Screeners to help you search for stocks that match your chosen criteria.

Your health is your wealth

Taking care of your health is one of the best investments you can make. Whether you are a young investor just getting started in life or a seasoned investor looking toward retirement, positive health habits such as eating a healthy diet and staying active will likely add up to a more vibrant life now and healthier golden years later.

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
The views of this author are solely their own opinion and are not endorsed or guaranteed by GuruFocus.com
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

