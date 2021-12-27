Cyberlux Corporation (OTC:CYBL) Announces the Acquisition of Kreatx SHPK to Build out its Infrastructure Software Solution Unit to deliver on the Company's Global SaaS Strategy with Expansion set for North America, Europe and South America

Cyberlux reaches agreement to acquire Kreatx SHPK to support the Company's Infrastructure Software Solutions Strategy and deliver its Global Digital Software Platform to serve both Government and Commercial markets worldwide.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / Today, Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced digital technology platform company leading the digital transformation evolution across industries with advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions, announced that the Company has acquired Kreatx SHPK (https://www.kreatx.com), a developer of innovative software solutions. Kreatx has extensive knowledge and experience in building SaaS solutions and end-user applications, which will support Cyberlux in building end-to-end SaaS offerings, required by global governments and commercial customers. With this transaction, Kreatx will add to the foundation of the Cyberlux Infrastructure Software Solutions (Cyberlux ISS) business unit and advance the Cyberlux strategy for its new Cyberlux Digital Software Platform, a core business grow strategy in 2022.

As a result of this acquisition, Cyberlux Corporation owns 100% of Kreatx SHPK in a transaction comprised of both shares of common stock valued between $0.020 and $0.25, and a cash component paid out over a one-year earnout period, with certain equity incentives for continued revenue growth levels, project implementation milestones, and technology and intellectual property development objectives. Cyberlux intends to make strategic investments for ongoing technology development and working capital investments for further global business expansion.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Tirana, Albania, a NATO member country, Kreatx is one of the key providers of SaaS solutions in the region, with business applications that encompass No Code/Low Code platform, Data Management, E-Invoicing, Customer Relationship Management, Contract Management, Digital Archiving, Document Management, Workforce Management, Data Management, Accounting and Finance, Billing, Human Resource Management and Payroll. Kreatx also provides On-Demand Project Development Services and System Integration Services to both government and commercial customers. Kreatx joins Cyberlux with a staff of 38, including 30 software development and customer support engineers. Importantly, this acquisition also provides Cyberlux with existing customers, revenues, and technical capabilities to execute on the Digital Software Platform strategy to deliver digital solutions, create ongoing growth in revenue, profit, and shareholder value. Kreatx capabilities extend beyond typical software providers delivering point products, offering a low-code development platform with out-of-the-box capabilities to integrate disparate data and quickly create business applications. These features will broaden the Cyberlux ISS technological competency and help accelerate the delivery of digital solutions across multiple industries.

To solidify the Company's leadership position within the shifting digital technology landscape for next-generation business models, Cyberlux is actively pursuing the hiring of key leaders for our Digital Software Platform business and negotiating the acquisition of additional technology assets to address the estimated $500 billion market size for digital transformation solutions in 2021 (ReportLinker, December 8, 2021). Successful business digital transformation must start with a clear vision and framework, where technology plays the role of enabler. Cyberlux Digital Software Platform solutions will provide new and innovative ways for organizations to enable rapid change to create new operating models that integrate operations, processes, and existing technology across their entire organization to reinvent their businesses, gain competitive advantages, and increase customer satisfaction.

Cyberlux Corporation CEO Mark Schmidt stated:

"This is another significant business milestone for Cyberlux and our shareholders. We are very excited to have Kreatx join the Cyberlux family and I'd like to welcome Enor and his organization, and we look forward to having his strong team join our mission. With its technology and core capabilities, Kreatx will enable Cyberlux to become a significant player within the Digital Transformation landscape and support our vision to deliver disruptive technologies to our Government and Commercial customers. We are excited to conclude this transaction in December and I look forward to fully integrating the new team as well as announcing key new leadership roles for the business unit very early in 2022."

Going forward, the Cyberlux ISS business unit will be implementing the new Digital Software Platform strategy across any global industry, with a focus on delivering disruptive software technologies to both government and commercial customers, enabling digital capabilities and driving automation for faster innovation and value to the organizations, their employees, and their clients. Kreatx has expansive SaaS software development platform capabilities, including advanced software developers with significant experience in building enterprise-level software solutions. By acquiring Kreatx SHPK to build out the Cyberlux infrastructure software-as-a-service capability platform, Cyberlux is creating the growth engine for the Digital Software Platform business strategy across global markets, North and South America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Cyberlux Corporation is "Harnessing the Future" by leading digital transformation across global industries, by driving operational growth through an accelerated acquisitions and joint ventures strategy, with growth from current and future technology developments, including fundamental organic growth from the Company's four business units - FlightEye Unmanned Aircraft Systems, Advanced Lighting Systems, Infrastructure Technology Solutions and Infrastructure Software Solutions - all driving Cyberlux to be a leading digital technology growth company.

About Cyberlux Corporation

Cyberlux Corporation (OTC PINK:CYBL), an digital technology platform company providing advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), LED lighting solutions, renewable energy, infrastructure technology, and Software-as-a-Service solutions to U.S. government agencies, commercial markets and international opportunities. For more information, please visit www.cyberlux.com. For investor information, please contact: [email protected]

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

SOURCE: Cyberlux Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679787/Cyberlux-Corporation-OTCCYBL-Announces-the-Acquisition-of-Kreatx-SHPK-to-Build-out-its-Infrastructure-Software-Solution-Unit-to-deliver-on-the-Companys-Global-SaaS-Strategy-with-Expansion-set-for-North-America-Europe-and-South-America



