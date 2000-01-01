McDonald's Ends 2021 With Growth-Focused Deals

McDonald’s Corp. ( MCD, Financial) has gotten the investment community excited about 2022 with a pair of moves that are sure to ignite activity on Wall Street in the weeks and months to come.

Executives at the world’s number-one American fast-food chain named Starcom, a world-renowned media network that is part of Publicis Groupe SA ( XPAR:PUB, Financial), as the lead national media agency for the U.S. business in late December. The move marks a significant expansion of the brand’s relationship with Publicis, adding national media buying and planning to its current scope that includes customer data analytics and digital marketing across McDonald’s app, website and CRM channels, according to the company’s announcement.

The move will support McDonald’s ongoing efforts to build a more modern, integrated marketing ecosystem with a heightened focus on the platforms that resonate with a new generation of fans, according to the news release. The move comes on the heels of five consecutive quarters of positive comparative sales growth in the U.S. as of Q3 2021, driven in part by McDonald’s investment and innovation in the digital space.

Around the same time, McDonald's and Mastercard Inc. ( MA, Financial) unveiled an agreement for Mastercard to acquire McDonald’s state-of-the-art personalization platform and decision engine company, Dynamic Yield. Dynamic Yield’s technology is a natural addition to Mastercard’s existing suite of services that help brands deliver more effective and trusted customer experiences across channels.

Together, these moves promise a renewed focus on core business growth that could prove to be profitable for the company and its investors.

Publicis: Deep understanding

“Since we started working with Publicis last year, they have demonstrated a deep understanding of McDonald's consumers, real clout in the digital marketplace and a proven track record of innovating toward our digital ambitions,” said Tariq Hassan, Chief of Marketing and Digital Customer Experience Officer for McDonald’s USA. “They are the right team to help McDonald’s maximize our marketing investments, both in the near-term and as we look to the future. We're grateful to OMD USA for their many years of partnership and helping us reach the position of strength the brand is enjoying today.”

Starcom will join other Publicis agencies Epsilon and Sapient - which are already supporting McDonald’s U.S. business - to create an integrated agency team that serves the Marketing function holistically. Onboarding will begin in January, and the transition of the national media work to Starcom will be completed by the end of Q1 2022. OMD will continue to support McDonald’s USA locally and in other international markets with existing relationships.

“We are proud to expand our partnership with McDonald’s in the U.S., working together to place the customer at the heart of their business,” said Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO Arthur Sadoun. “With the team at Starcom, we look forward to driving a truly personal, omnichannel experience for all the fans of this iconic brand.”

“Maximizing marketing is a key pillar of the Accelerating the Arches growth strategy McDonald’s unveiled in 2020,” the release pointed out. “To further that global ambition, over the past year, the U.S. market launched its successful MyMcDonald’s Rewards program with more than 21 million enrollments, drove digital engagement and put the McDonald’s brand at the center of culture through Famous Orders, and committed to increase spending with diverse-owned media companies to create a more equitable marketing supply chain.”

Dynamic Yield: Better apart

Sitting across online and offline channels to personalize a consumer’s experience with a brand, Dynamic Yield delivers individualized product recommendations and offers content based on a range of factors, including past purchases, page views, time of day, current store traffic and trending products. The software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform uses advanced artificial intelligence and other technologies to support 400+ brands across the retail, financial services, travel and restaurant industries, among others.

”The notion of going into a store or opening a webpage to find an experience perfectly tailored to you is no longer farfetched. It’s a reality that more brands are deploying and more consumers expect. With Dynamic Yield’s expertise and our scale and relationships, we’ll be able to bring the connections between the end consumer and our customers to new heights,” said Raj Seshadri, President of Data & Services at Mastercard, in the announcement.

McDonald’s purchased Dynamic Yield in 2019, becoming one of the first brands to integrate decision technology into its restaurants, the chain’s management said. Under McDonald’s ownership, Dynamic Yield doubled its revenue and expanded its customer base across verticals. To date, Dynamic Yield’s technology has been deployed to McDonald’s drive-thrus and ordering kiosks in several markets around the world.

Acquiring Dynamic Yield helped McDonald's become one of the fastest movers in digitizing and personalizing parts of the fast-food experience. However, McDonald's has already realized the synergies it needed from the acquisition, and it seems to believe that the two companies are better off going their separate ways now. This speaks to a renewed focus on McDonald's core business strategy and could help it avoid the dangers of diversifying too far into other sectors.