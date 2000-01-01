UK Value: Fuller, Smith & Turner Is Turning Now

I haven’t been to a pub for over two years, and since I wasn’t a regular pub-goer even before Covid, not being able to go to a pub during the pandemic hasn’t bothered me too much. But I’m looking forward to the summer, when I plan to meet up with many long-lost friends, and the pubs are a likely venue for such meetings.

With the Omicron variant spreading fast in December in the U.K., it was no surprise that pre-Christmas trading figures from U.K. Hospitality, an industry body, have been terrible. London has been hit hardest by the pandemic thanks to its dense population, which means pub operator Fuller, Smith & Turner ( LSE:FSTA, Financial) will feel the heat more than rivals like Marston’s ( LSE:MARS, Financial) and Mitchells & Butlers ( LSE:MAB, Financial) given its higher exposure to the capital.

Even before Omicron kicked in, like-for-like revenue over the seven weeks to mid-November were 10% lower than 2019 levels for Fuller’s managed pubs. So far this year, Fuller’s has underperformed Restaurants and Bars sector rivals such as Marston’s, Mitchells & Butlers and City Pub Group ( LSE:CPC, Financial) by quite some way. It’s difficult to pin down the exact reason, but the London exposure is likely at least partially to blame, as the faster spread of the virus and the the work from home trend has killed the after-work drinks culture in England’s capital.

But this means that Fuller’s valuation is looking very cheap. Its enterprise-value-to-Ebitda ratio is just 7.5, and the Shiller price-earnings ratio is just under 11, far below the industry mean of 33.

The U.K. government has been very generous in bailing out the hospitality sector in previous lockdowns, and it's doing the same due to Omicron (with one-off grants of 6,000 British pounds ($8,065) per premises), so any business that is well-run is certain to survive and thrive in the summer. Fuller’s is one of the smaller pub operators, so its £87.2 million of available cash and unused debt facilities puts it in a strong position. During the worst of last year’s lockdown, when all its 400 pubs were closed, its rate of cash burn was £4 million to £5 million a month.

The U.K. government is committed to no longer implementing more lockdowns and keeping the economy open, so once winter is past, the pubs will be busy. It’s that British “keep calm and carry on” mentality (which has been unhelpful with the spread of Covid-19 infections but has supported the economy).

Fuller’s successfully raised £54 million in new equity in a placing earlier in the year, helping the business shore up its balance sheet. It was well subscribed by insiders too. This, coupled with profitable trading during the summer months of this year, helped to cut net debt by about 40% to £132 million at the end of September. Confidence was also signalled by the reinstatement of the dividend at the half-year mark.

The firm focused its business in 2019 with the sale of its beer business to Japan's Asahi, netting £164 million, meaning its balance sheet was in a good position going into the lockdowns of 2020 with a net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of only 1.7.

It was a smart move by management, because the craft beer business was getting crowded, and the brewing business was a relatively low margin segment compared to running public houses.

Fuller’s owns 91% of the value of freehold in its estate, so its rental costs are not an issue. This also makes the business attractive to a private equity takeover, which could do a sale and leaseback of these freeholds to fund an acquisition.

Most of Fuller’s pubs and hotels are located in relatively wealthy areas of the country, whose local economies have been less damaged by the pandemic. Customers in these areas are less price sensitive, so rising costs can be more easily passed on to the customer.

Fuller’s should make a slight profit in fiscal year 2022, according to analysts' estimates. Morningstar consensus estimates call for Fuller's to bring in EPS of £0.13 in 2022, which should rise to £0.40 2023. It’s clear the U.K. government is done with the big lockdowns we saw in 2020, so I think these expectations are likely to be met.

Fuller’s strong financial base and asset base gives it some flexibility to acquire smaller operations, if it should so choose. Shares also still trade well below pre-crash levels, and I believe London’s economy will bounce back soon.

Clearly the pub business is a cyclical business, but I believe that in this case, the market has overly discounted Fuller’s London exposure. A cheap valuation in this small cap stock gives it some margin of safety, and in recent days, the stock has started to rebound as fears about Omicron have begun to ease. With full year results due in June, I think the valuation won't be cheap for much longer as investors re-assess the stock in light of more encouraging results.