BetterInvesting™ Magazine Selects Concentrix as "Growth" Stock and America's Car-Mart "Undervalued" For February

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021

TROY, Mich., Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Editorial Advisory and Securities Review Committee of BetterInvesting Magazine today announced Concentrix Corp. (NASDAQ: CNXC) as its "Stock to Study" and America's Car-Mart Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMT) is its "Undervalued Stock" for February to be featured in the March 2022 issue for investors' informational and educational use.

"As global markets continue to contend with the pandemic and Americans ponder a return to work and travel, their decisions to spend, save or invest will have a significant impact on the economy and the fortunes of companies including those the Committee reviewed today. Learning the skills to invest wisely represents time and effort well spent," said Ken Zendel, the chief executive officer of the National Association of Investors Corp. (NAIC), the parent organization of BetterInvesting.

Helpful tips at: https://www.betterinvesting.org/learn-about-investing/investor-education/getting-started-with-stocks/6-steps-for-successful-stock-investing

Check BetterInvesting's March 2022 issue for more details about latest stock selections. Go to the trial version of BetterInvesting's online tools to study the investment potential of Concentrix and America's Car-Mart by viewing their fundamental data and applying judgments.

Committee members are Robert M. Bilkie, Jr., CFA; Daniel J. Boyle, CFA; Marisa Bradbury, CFA; Philip Keating, CFA; Walter J. Kirchberger, CFA; and Anne Nichols, CFA.

As stated, the BetterInvesting committee's Stock to Study and Undervalued Stock choices are for the informational and educational uses of investors and are not intended as investment recommendations. BetterInvesting urges investors to educate themselves about the stock market so they can make informed decisions about stock purchases.

About BetterInvesting:

BetterInvesting™, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit, investment education organization, has been empowering everyday Americans since 1951. Also known as the National Association of Investors™ (NAIC®), we have helped more than 5 million people from all walks of life learn how to improve their financial future. BetterInvesting provides unbiased, in-depth investing education and powerful online stock analysis tools to create successful lifelong investors. BetterInvesting staff, along with a dedicated community of volunteers across America, teach the organization's principles and time-tested methodology to individuals and investment clubs. For more information about BetterInvesting, please visit www.betterinvesting.org

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact: 877-275-6242

favicon.png?sn=DC17429&sd=2021-12-27 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/betterinvesting-magazine-selects-concentrix-as-growth-stock-and-americas-car-mart-undervalued-for-february-301451010.html

SOURCE National Association of Investors/BetterInvesting

