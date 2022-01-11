Logo
Digital Ally Inc. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders to January 11, 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Lenexa, KS, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) (the Company), today announced that the Special Meeting of Stockholders scheduled for December 28, 2021 (the “Special Meeting”) has been adjourned to Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 11:15 am (Eastern time) without transacting any business.

The Company adjourned the Annual Meeting in order to allow the Company adequate time to achieve a quorum for the transaction of business under the Company’s Amended and Restated Bylaws. The record date for the adjourned Special Meeting remains the close of business on October 21, 2021. Stockholders who previously voted do not need to recast their votes unless they wish to change their votes. Proxies previously submitted will be voted at the reconvened meeting unless properly revoked. Stockholders who have not voted or wish to change their votes are encouraged to do so by promptly using the instructions provided on their voting instruction form or proxy card.

Each stockholder’s vote matters and is important no matter how many shares they own. The Company urges all stockholders to please take the time to read and respond to the Company’s proxy materials that were previously provided to them and vote their shares immediately to ensure their votes count in time for the adjourned Special Meeting date.

Voting over the phone or delivering electronically will require that stockholders have their proxy control number available. That number is either printed on the voting instruction form, if stockholders received a physical copy of the proxy materials, or accessible through the voting portal, if the proxy materials were electronically delivered. Stockholders who have sold their shares but were a holder of record at the close of business on October 21, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, remain entitled to vote. The Company encourages its stockholders who have already voted against any of the proposals in the Definitive Proxy Statement for the Special Meeting (the “Proxy Statement”) to please reconsider voting. In particular, the Company’s board of directors encourages stockholders to vote “FOR” each of the proposals described in the Proxy Statement.

Stockholders who need assistance in submitting their proxy or voting their shares should call the Company’s proxy solicitor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group. Additionally, if you have any questions or require any other assistance in voting your shares, please contact Laurel Hill below:

Laurel Hill Advisory Group LLC
Stockholders Call Toll Free: (888) 742-1305

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc. through its subsidiaries, is engaged in vehicle and body cameras, flexible software storage, automatic recording technology and various critical safety products; Shield Health Protection Products line, including all natural cleansers, a non-contact temperature-screening device, an electrostatic sprayer and a variety of personal protective equipment. With its recent formation of Digital Ally Healthcare, Inc., a medical records company and acquisition of TicketSmarter®, LLC, a national ticket broker, Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential and organizational synergies.

For additional news and information please visit www.digitalallyinc.com or follow additional Digital Ally Inc. social media channels here:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Information
Stanton Ross, CEO
Tom Heckman, CFO
Digital Ally, Inc.
913-814-7774
[email protected]

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this press release, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include statements herein with respect to the successful execution of the Company’s business strategy. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, our ability to establish and maintain the proprietary nature of our technology through the patent process, as well as our ability to possibly license from others patents and patent applications necessary to develop products; the availability of financing; the Company’s ability to implement its long range business plan for various applications of its technology; the Company’s ability to enter into agreements with any necessary marketing and/or distribution partners; the impact of competition, the obtaining and maintenance of any necessary regulatory clearances applicable to applications of the Company’s technology; the inability to find and consummate strategic acquisitions; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and management of growth and other risks and uncertainties that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

* * *

Note: Notwithstanding the foregoing or anything to the contrary contained herein, as a precaution due to the outbreak of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Company is planning for the possibility that there may be limitations on attending the Special Meeting in person, or the Company may decide to hold the Special Meeting on a different date, at a different location or by means of remote communication (i.e., a “virtual meeting”).


