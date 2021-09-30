Icahn Capital Management LP Buys Southwest Gas Holdings Inc

New Purchases: SWX,

SWX, Added Positions: IEP, DAN,

IEP, DAN, Reduced Positions: OXY,

Investment company Icahn Capital Management LP Current Portfolio ) buys Southwest Gas Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Icahn Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q3, Icahn Capital Management LP owns 17 stocks with a total value of $22.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) - 247,122,106 shares, 54.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.99% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 16,168,606 shares, 7.01% of the total portfolio. Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) - 45,000,346 shares, 5.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4% CVR Energy Inc (CVI) - 71,198,718 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Newell Brands Inc (NWL) - 43,704,616 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio.

Icahn Capital Management LP initiated holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.04 and $72.92, with an estimated average price of $69.76. The stock is now traded at around $70.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 1,269,350 shares as of 2021-09-30.