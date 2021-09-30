Six Circles Trust Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Black Knight Inc, Sells , Cloudflare Inc,

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Six Circles Trust Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Black Knight Inc, Sells , Cloudflare Inc,

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Six Circles Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Black Knight Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, sells , Cloudflare Inc, , , Perrigo Co PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Six Circles Trust. As of 2021Q3, Six Circles Trust owns 612 stocks with a total value of $17.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/six+circles+u.s.+unconstrained+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,669,195 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 359,365 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,435,630 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,882,056 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 235,354 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Six Circles Trust initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Six Circles Trust initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 174.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 993,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 4697.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.61 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $76.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 99,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 2593.41%. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $500.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 157,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 532,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 226,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: (WORK)

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Sold Out: (MXIM)

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Reduced: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 98.08%. The sale prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Six Circles Trust still held 2,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Unum Group (UNM)

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Unum Group by 83.22%. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Six Circles Trust still held 32,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 26.25%. The sale prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $233.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 26,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $465.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 14,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 24.01%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1766.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 3,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Reduced: Gartner Inc (IT)

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Gartner Inc by 23.06%. The sale prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $335.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 20,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus