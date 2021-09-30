Six Circles Trust Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Black Knight Inc, Sells , Cloudflare Inc,

New Purchases: DASH, AMC,

Investment company Six Circles Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Black Knight Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, sells , Cloudflare Inc, , , Perrigo Co PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Six Circles Trust. As of 2021Q3, Six Circles Trust owns 612 stocks with a total value of $17.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,669,195 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 359,365 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,435,630 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,882,056 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 235,354 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%

Six Circles Trust initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 174.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 993,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 4697.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.61 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $76.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 99,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 2593.41%. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $500.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 157,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 532,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 226,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.

Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 98.08%. The sale prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Six Circles Trust still held 2,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Unum Group by 83.22%. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Six Circles Trust still held 32,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 26.25%. The sale prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $233.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 26,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $465.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 14,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 24.01%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1766.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 3,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Gartner Inc by 23.06%. The sale prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $335.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 20,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.