Six Circles Trust Buys Palantir Technologies Inc, DoorDash Inc, Black Knight Inc, Sells , Cloudflare Inc,

- New Purchases: DASH, AMC,
- Added Positions: UPS, PLTR, MRNA, KO, FDX, PEP, BKI, ADI, BRO, MTCH, TECH, ABBV, SYF, CDAY, AMGN, BAC, BA, FDS, JNJ, MTB, WFC, MMM, ATVI, ALK, HES, IVZ, APA, AJG, TFC, BIIB, BWA, BF.B, CF, CHRW, CSX, CCL, CAT, CNC, LUMN, C, DXC, STZ, DE, DD, EOG, EXPE, EXPD, XOM, FMC, F, BEN, FCX, GPS, GE, GILD, GPN, HAL, MNST, HIG, HON, ITW, INCY, SJM, LVS, LMT, MRO, MKTX, SPGI, MRK, TAP, MS, VTRS, NEM, NSC, OXY, PCAR, PPG, PFE, RF, RNR, SEIC, SLB, LUV, SWK, TTWO, UAL, USB, UNP, RTX, VLO, VRTX, GWW, WMB, WLTW, WYNN, TDG, WU, DAL, KDP, LYB, GM, NLSN, KMI, PSX, FANG, NCLH, NWSA, AAL, CFG, KHC, TTD, LW, HWM, EQH, UBER, AOS, AES, T, APD, AKAM, ALNY, AEE, AMP, AME, ACGL, ADM, AIZ, ATO, BAX, BBY, BMRN, SAM, VIAC, CVS, CPB, CAH, CE, CERN, FIS, CVX, CME, CI, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CSGP, TPR, CL, CMA, CAG, COP, ED, CMI, XRAY, DTE, DVN, DISCA, DLTR, EMN, EIX, EA, EMR, ERIE, RE, EXAS, FAST, FNF, FITB, FE, FISV, GIS, GPC, HEI, HSIC, HRL, HUM, IBM, IEX, TT, ICE, IP, J, KSU, K, KEY, KNX, MDLZ, LEG, LII, BBWI, LNC, LYV, MGM, MAR, MKC, MHK, NBIX, NWL, NI, NDSN, NTRS, NOC, NVAX, OMC, OKE, PH, PENN, PBCT, PVH, PNW, PXD, PLUG, RL, BKNG, PHM, RJF, WRK, ROP, ROST, RCL, SEE, SGEN, SRE, SNA, STT, SYY, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSN, UHS, VFC, VRSN, VZ, WRB, WBA, WCN, ANTM, WDC, WHR, XEL, ZBH, HEI.A, L, MA, HBI, LDOS, OC, IPGP, TMUS, V, DISCK, ST, KKR, BAH, FLT, HII, APO, MOS, MPC, HZNP, FBHS, APTV, CG, NWS, HLT, ALLY, CZR, TRU, RUN, ATH, IR, BKR, FOXA, FOX, LYFT, DOW, CTVA, CLVT, AMCR, DKNG, SNOW, ABNB,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, NET, ADBE, CSCO, ORCL, INTU, NVDA, MELI, NOW, CDNS, SNPS, UNM, EBAY, BX, ETSY, ABMD, ACN, AMD, A, ALB, APH, ANSS, AMAT, ADSK, BIO, CRL, COO, COST, DHR, DXCM, EW, GRMN, IT, HPQ, HOLX, INTC, KLAC, MTD, MPWR, MSI, NFLX, NTAP, NKE, PKI, QCOM, PWR, DGX, RMD, TXN, TMO, TRMB, TYL, WAT, WST, XLNX, ZBRA, CMG, TEL, MSCI, AVGO, FTNT, GNRC, HCA, PANW, CDW, TWTR, PAYC, CTLT, W, KEYS, SNAP, ZM, ABT, ALGN, AON, ARW, AZO, BLL, BDX, BSX, CBRE, CMS, KMX, CGNX, CTSH, CPRT, DRI, DPZ, DOV, DISH, ECL, EFX, EL, EXC, FFIV, NEE, FICO, HD, IDXX, IPG, ISRG, JNPR, KMB, KR, LH, LRCX, LEN, LOW, MMC, MLM, MRVL, MCK, MDT, MCHP, NRG, NVR, NDAQ, ES, NUE, ORLY, ON, ODFL, PKG, PAYX, LIN, PG, PEG, RSG, RHI, ROL, POOL, SIVB, STX, SHW, SWKS, SO, SBUX, STE, SYK, NLOK, TROW, TJX, TGT, TSCO, UAA, WAB, YUM, BR, VMW, AWK, ULTA, PM, VRSK, DG, CHTR, SSNC, CBOE, TSLA, NXPI, ZG, XYL, GWRE, ENPH, SPLK, PNR, WDAY, IQV, RNG, ZEN, ANET, HUBS, QRVO, SEDG, PYPL, COUP, ZS, DBX, DOCU, AVLR, DELL, DT, CARR, OTIS, IAC, U, BSY, OGN,
- Sold Out: ALXN, WORK, MXIM, PRGO, NOV, XPO, RGA,
For the details of Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/six+circles+u.s.+unconstrained+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 4,669,195 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.75%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 359,365 shares, 6.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 7,435,630 shares, 6.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.76%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 1,882,056 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.83%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 235,354 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
Six Circles Trust initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 57,737 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Six Circles Trust initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 6,676 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 174.54%. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $28.77, with an estimated average price of $24.43. The stock is now traded at around $18.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 993,146 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Black Knight Inc (BKI)
Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Black Knight Inc by 4697.35%. The purchase prices were between $68.61 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $76.86. The stock is now traded at around $82.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 99,449 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Bio-Techne Corp by 2593.41%. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $500.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,255 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 28.72%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 157,982 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Synchrony Financial (SYF)
Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Synchrony Financial by 21.49%. The purchase prices were between $44.8 and $51.95, with an estimated average price of $48.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 532,901 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)
Six Circles Trust added to a holding in Brown & Brown Inc by 88.24%. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 226,879 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: (WORK)
Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.Sold Out: (MXIM)
Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.Sold Out: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)
Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.Sold Out: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.Sold Out: NOV Inc (NOV)
Six Circles Trust sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.Reduced: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 98.08%. The sale prices were between $102.66 and $136.97, with an estimated average price of $119.44. The stock is now traded at around $138.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.09%. Six Circles Trust still held 2,975 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Unum Group (UNM)
Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Unum Group by 83.22%. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5. The stock is now traded at around $24.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Six Circles Trust still held 32,813 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Albemarle Corp (ALB)
Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Albemarle Corp by 26.25%. The sale prices were between $167.91 and $244.03, with an estimated average price of $213.35. The stock is now traded at around $233.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 26,820 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)
Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc by 22.14%. The sale prices were between $363.01 and $468.47, with an estimated average price of $421.36. The stock is now traded at around $465.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 14,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc by 24.01%. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7. The stock is now traded at around $1766.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 3,642 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Gartner Inc (IT)
Six Circles Trust reduced to a holding in Gartner Inc by 23.06%. The sale prices were between $248.43 and $324.69, with an estimated average price of $289.74. The stock is now traded at around $335.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Six Circles Trust still held 20,614 shares as of 2021-09-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund. Also check out:
1. Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Six Circles U.S. Unconstrained Equity Fund keeps buying