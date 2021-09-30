BlackRock Funds IV Buys International Business Machines Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Republic Services Inc, Oracle Corp, Juniper Networks Inc

New Purchases: IBM, ABT, AAP, GPC, RPM, HSY, IDA,

Investment company BlackRock Funds IV Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Union Pacific Corp, United Parcel Service Inc, Southern Co, sells Republic Services Inc, Oracle Corp, Juniper Networks Inc, Houlihan Lokey Inc, Assurant Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Funds IV. As of 2021Q3, BlackRock Funds IV owns 69 stocks with a total value of $541 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

General Mills Inc (GIS) - 197,304 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.65% Kellogg Co (K) - 180,649 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 34,969 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.14% Clorox Co (CLX) - 68,291 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 81,275 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 81,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $141.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 90,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $236.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $99.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $189.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 311.85%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $247.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 52,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 234.27%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $215.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 44,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Southern Co by 429.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 77,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 113.53%. The purchase prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 117,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 197,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 833,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $126.1, with an estimated average price of $119.6.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.22 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $97.14.

BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39.