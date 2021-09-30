BlackRock Funds IV Buys International Business Machines Corp, Abbott Laboratories, Union Pacific Corp, Sells Republic Services Inc, Oracle Corp, Juniper Networks Inc

- New Purchases: IBM, ABT, AAP, GPC, RPM, HSY, IDA,
- Added Positions: UNP, UPS, SO, SON, NEM, AMCR, XEL, APD, GIS, HD, CLX, LMT, PEP, K, HRL, AMGN, VZ, MMM, FLO, ED, NOC, WU, ES, MRK, WEC, HTA, EVRG, CPB, JNJ, AEE, DUK, KR, KMB, ADP, CMCSA, AEP, PG, CHRW, PKG, LNT, WM, GILD, PSA, CSCO, PAYX, HR, CL, NLOK, DOX, STAG,
- Reduced Positions: JNPR, HLI, AIZ, ATO, CMS, VIRT, CVS, SWX, AGR, PFE, DGX,
- Sold Out: RSG, ORCL, ALL, CONE, HAS, OMC, SM,
For the details of BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+systematic+multi-strategy+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock Systematic Multi-Strategy Fund
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 197,304 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.65%
- Kellogg Co (K) - 180,649 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.10%
- The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 34,969 shares, 2.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.14%
- Clorox Co (CLX) - 68,291 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.57%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 81,275 shares, 2.09% of the total portfolio. New Position
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 81,275 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $116.66 and $129.06, with an estimated average price of $122.86. The stock is now traded at around $141.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 90,525 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.26 and $218.46, with an estimated average price of $208.28. The stock is now traded at around $236.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 15,189 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Genuine Parts Co (GPC)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $118.38 and $129.52, with an estimated average price of $124.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 15,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: RPM International Inc (RPM)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in RPM International Inc. The purchase prices were between $77.65 and $90.89, with an estimated average price of $84.26. The stock is now traded at around $99.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 15,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: The Hershey Co (HSY)
BlackRock Funds IV initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $168.68 and $182.13, with an estimated average price of $176.68. The stock is now traded at around $189.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,905 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 311.85%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $247.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 52,602 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 234.27%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $215.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 44,876 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Southern Co (SO)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Southern Co by 429.40%. The purchase prices were between $61.34 and $67.32, with an estimated average price of $64.37. The stock is now traded at around $66.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 77,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Sonoco Products Co (SON)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Sonoco Products Co by 113.53%. The purchase prices were between $59.58 and $67.48, with an estimated average price of $64.05. The stock is now traded at around $57.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 117,590 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 44.97%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $63.98, with an estimated average price of $59.05. The stock is now traded at around $60.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 197,845 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amcor PLC (AMCR)
BlackRock Funds IV added to a holding in Amcor PLC by 42.96%. The purchase prices were between $11.25 and $12.85, with an estimated average price of $11.94. The stock is now traded at around $11.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 833,498 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Republic Services Inc (RSG)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Republic Services Inc. The sale prices were between $110.61 and $126.1, with an estimated average price of $119.6.Sold Out: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $79.54 and $91.25, with an estimated average price of $88.25.Sold Out: Allstate Corp (ALL)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Allstate Corp. The sale prices were between $127.31 and $137.87, with an estimated average price of $132.2.Sold Out: CyrusOne Inc (CONE)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in CyrusOne Inc. The sale prices were between $70.51 and $80.7, with an estimated average price of $75.23.Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $89.22 and $103.72, with an estimated average price of $97.14.Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)
BlackRock Funds IV sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39.
