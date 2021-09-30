Logo
BlackRock Funds V Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, EQT Corp, DT Midstream Inc, Sells , Avantor Inc, Element Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company BlackRock Funds V (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, EQT Corp, DT Midstream Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells , Avantor Inc, Element Solutions Inc, ConocoPhillips, SM Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Funds V. As of 2021Q3, BlackRock Funds V owns 26 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+high+yield+bond+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio
  1. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,380,000 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,309,098 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.76%
  3. Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 966,663 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%
  4. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 861,582 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio.
  5. EQT Corp (EQT) - 1,488,444 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.69%
New Purchase: SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.56 and $108.56, with an estimated average price of $107.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.36%. The holding were 1,380,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 306,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in EQT Corp by 222.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,488,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 2,309,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Sold Out: Atotech Ltd (ATC)

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

Sold Out: Telecom Italia SpA (TITR)

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Telecom Italia SpA. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $0.45, with an estimated average price of $0.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio. Also check out:

1. BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio keeps buying

