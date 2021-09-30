BlackRock Funds V Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, EQT Corp, DT Midstream Inc, Sells , Avantor Inc, Element Solutions Inc

New Purchases: JNK, DTM, LBTYA,

Investment company BlackRock Funds V Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, EQT Corp, DT Midstream Inc, VICI Properties Inc, Liberty Global PLC, sells , Avantor Inc, Element Solutions Inc, ConocoPhillips, SM Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Funds V. As of 2021Q3, BlackRock Funds V owns 26 stocks with a total value of $595 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,380,000 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. New Position VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,309,098 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.76% Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 966,663 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24% Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 861,582 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. EQT Corp (EQT) - 1,488,444 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.69%

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.56 and $108.56, with an estimated average price of $107.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.36%. The holding were 1,380,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 306,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in EQT Corp by 222.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,488,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 2,309,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.07.

BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Telecom Italia SpA. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $0.45, with an estimated average price of $0.4.