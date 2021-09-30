BlackRock Funds V Buys SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF, EQT Corp, DT Midstream Inc, Sells , Avantor Inc, Element Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: JNK, DTM, LBTYA,
- Added Positions: EQT, VICI, DSEY,
- Reduced Positions: XOG, AVTR, ESI, SM, CSTM, DVN, SYNH, CHK, COMM,
- Sold Out: COP, LYV, KMI, WMB, ATC, TITR,
For the details of BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+high+yield+bond+portfolio/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio
- SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - 1,380,000 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 2,309,098 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.76%
- Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK) - 966,663 shares, 10.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%
- Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) - 861,582 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio.
- EQT Corp (EQT) - 1,488,444 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 222.69%
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $106.56 and $108.56, with an estimated average price of $107.65. The stock is now traded at around $108.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 25.36%. The holding were 1,380,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.38%. The holding were 306,154 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)
BlackRock Funds V initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 12,998 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in EQT Corp by 222.69%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.53%. The holding were 1,488,444 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)
BlackRock Funds V added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 22.76%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 2,309,098 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2.Sold Out: Atotech Ltd (ATC)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.07.Sold Out: Telecom Italia SpA (TITR)
BlackRock Funds V sold out a holding in Telecom Italia SpA. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $0.45, with an estimated average price of $0.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio. Also check out:
1. BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlackRock High Yield Bond Portfolio keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs