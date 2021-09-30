BlackRock Income Fund Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, VICI Properties Inc, UniCredit SpA, Sells Telecom Italia SpA, , ConocoPhillips

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

BlackRock Income Fund Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, VICI Properties Inc, UniCredit SpA, Sells Telecom Italia SpA, , ConocoPhillips

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company BlackRock Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, VICI Properties Inc, UniCredit SpA, Barclays PLC, Societe Generale SA, sells Telecom Italia SpA, , ConocoPhillips, Telenet Group Holding NV, SM Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, BlackRock Income Fund owns 42 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BlackRock Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blackrock+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BlackRock Income Fund
  1. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 846,706 shares, 29.61% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 530,200 shares, 28.27% of the total portfolio.
  3. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 308,079 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 183,131 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio.
  5. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 43,814 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.46%
New Purchase: Banco Santander SA (SAN)

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $3.12. The stock is now traded at around $2.901500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Electricite de France SA (EDF)

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in Electricite de France SA. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 34,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DT Midstream Inc (DTM)

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK)

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 255.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $62.98, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 17,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: VICI Properties Inc (VICI)

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 98.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 43,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: UniCredit SpA (UCG)

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in UniCredit SpA by 151.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.508000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 71,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Barclays PLC (BARC)

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Barclays PLC by 150.85%. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.874400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 346,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Societe Generale SA (GLE)

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Societe Generale SA by 132.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: EQT Corp (EQT)

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in EQT Corp by 283.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 28,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Telecom Italia SpA (TITR)

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Telecom Italia SpA. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $0.45, with an estimated average price of $0.4.

Sold Out: ConocoPhillips (COP)

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

Sold Out: Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV)

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28.

Sold Out: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.

Sold Out: Atotech Ltd (ATC)

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of BlackRock Income Fund. Also check out:

1. BlackRock Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. BlackRock Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BlackRock Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BlackRock Income Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus