BlackRock Income Fund Buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, VICI Properties Inc, UniCredit SpA, Sells Telecom Italia SpA, , ConocoPhillips

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Chesapeake Energy Corp, VICI Properties Inc, UniCredit SpA, Barclays PLC, Societe Generale SA, sells Telecom Italia SpA, , ConocoPhillips, Telenet Group Holding NV, SM Energy Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BlackRock Income Fund. As of 2021Q3, BlackRock Income Fund owns 42 stocks with a total value of $86 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) - 846,706 shares, 29.61% of the total portfolio. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 530,200 shares, 28.27% of the total portfolio. BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) - 308,079 shares, 18.27% of the total portfolio. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 183,131 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 43,814 shares, 1.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 98.46%

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in Banco Santander SA. The purchase prices were between $2.89 and $3.3, with an estimated average price of $3.12. The stock is now traded at around $2.901500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 132,262 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in Electricite de France SA. The purchase prices were between $10.27 and $12.11, with an estimated average price of $11. The stock is now traded at around $10.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 34,513 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $25.08 and $30.1, with an estimated average price of $27.73. The stock is now traded at around $28.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 8,722 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund initiated holding in DT Midstream Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.7 and $48.03, with an estimated average price of $43.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,012 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Chesapeake Energy Corp by 255.08%. The purchase prices were between $48.9 and $62.98, with an estimated average price of $56.09. The stock is now traded at around $65.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 17,992 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in VICI Properties Inc by 98.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.41 and $32.03, with an estimated average price of $30.51. The stock is now traded at around $29.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 43,814 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in UniCredit SpA by 151.51%. The purchase prices were between $9.06 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $10.32. The stock is now traded at around $13.508000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 71,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Barclays PLC by 150.85%. The purchase prices were between $1.59 and $1.9, with an estimated average price of $1.79. The stock is now traded at around $1.874400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 346,626 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in Societe Generale SA by 132.36%. The purchase prices were between $23.04 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 29,842 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund added to a holding in EQT Corp by 283.85%. The purchase prices were between $16.19 and $22.34, with an estimated average price of $19.4. The stock is now traded at around $22.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 28,858 shares as of 2021-09-30.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Telecom Italia SpA. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $0.45, with an estimated average price of $0.4.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in ConocoPhillips. The sale prices were between $52.44 and $68.04, with an estimated average price of $57.76.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $74.79 and $93.64, with an estimated average price of $84.28.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Williams Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $23.89 and $26.94, with an estimated average price of $25.2.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17.

BlackRock Income Fund sold out a holding in Atotech Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.19 and $25.22, with an estimated average price of $24.07.