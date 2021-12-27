Moderna Announces Supply Agreement with South Korea for Additional 20 Million Doses of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine or Updated Booster Candidate in 2022

Agreement includes 15 million doses for delivery in the third quarter of 2022 and 5 million doses for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2022

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2021 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced a revised supply agreement with the government of South Korea for 20 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine or an updated booster vaccine candidate, if authorized. Under the terms of the agreement, Moderna expects to deliver 15 million doses in the third quarter of 2022 and 5 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2022.

"We thank the government of South Korea for their planning ahead for the fall 2022 booster season with this supply agreement for our mRNA COVID-19 vaccine and booster," said Stéphane Bancel, Moderna's Chief Executive Officer. "We remain committed to helping to end the COVID-19 pandemic."

About Moderna

In 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a science research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across six modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio in areas including mRNA and lipid nanoparticle formulation, and an integrated manufacturing plant that allows for both clinical and commercial production at scale and at unprecedented speed. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use of one of the earliest and most-effective vaccines against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology and manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past seven years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including regarding: the Company's development of an updated booster vaccine candidate against COVID-19; the Company's contract to sell its COVID-19 vaccine or an updated booster candidate to the government of South Korea; and the timing for delivery of those sales. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in subsequent lings made by Moderna with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

Moderna Contacts

Media:

Colleen Hussey

Director, Corporate Communications

617-335-1374

[email protected]

Investors:

Lavina Talukdar

Senior Vice President & Head of Investor Relations

617-209-5834

[email protected]

SOURCE: Moderna, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/679814/Moderna-Announces-Supply-Agreement-with-South-Korea-for-Additional-20-Million-Doses-of-Modernas-COVID-19-Vaccine-or-Updated-Booster-Candidate-in-2022



