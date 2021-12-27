Logo
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds BRG, VRS, CERN, and TACO Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
305 Broadway, 7th Floor
New York, NY 10007
(212) 682-3025
(888) 593-4771
[email protected]

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSE: BRG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate. Under the terms of the merger agreement, BRG shareholders will receive $24.25 in cash for each share of BRG common stock that they hold. Additionally, BRG shareholders will receive shares of the newly formed real estate investment trust named Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc., with a current implied Net Asset Value estimated at $5.60 for each share of BRG common stock. If you own BRG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/brg

Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Verso Corporation (NYSE: VRS), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BillerudKorsnäs AB. Under the terms of the merger agreement, VRS shareholders will receive $27.00 in cash for each share of VRS common stock that they hold. If you own VRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vrs

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Oracle Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, CERN shareholders will receive $95.00 in cash for each share of CERN common stock that they hold. If you own CERN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cern

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), in connection with the proposed acquisition of TACO by Jack in the Box Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TACO shareholders will receive $12.51 in cash for each share of TACO common stock that they hold. If you own TACO shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/taco

