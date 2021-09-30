Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund Buys Microsoft Corp, TJX Inc, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

- Added Positions: MSFT, MCO, GOOGL, MA, JNJ, TJX, MC, AZO, BDX, DGE, NESN, UNH, SHW, MTD, NKE, PEP, MSCI, ROG, OTIS, CME, GGG, ORCL, SPX, SCHP, CARR, IHG, GEBN, ITRK, UNA, UNA,
- Moody's Corporation (MCO) - 6,263 shares, 7.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.00%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 809 shares, 7.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.80%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,376 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.77%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 4,069 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.89%
- Keyence Corp (6861) - 2,242 shares, 4.43% of the total portfolio.
Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.77%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 6,376 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81. The stock is now traded at around $74.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 13,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC)
Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund added to a holding in LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE by 24.64%. The purchase prices were between $613.1 and $712, with an estimated average price of $656.53. The stock is now traded at around $717.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,224 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 21.91%. The purchase prices were between $238.54 and $262.88, with an estimated average price of $251.45. The stock is now traded at around $251.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,628 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Fiera Capital Global Equity Fund added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $390.74 and $429.71, with an estimated average price of $414.25. The stock is now traded at around $499.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 2,032 shares as of 2021-09-30.
