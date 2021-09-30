Collaborative Investment Series Trust Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc III, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Riot Blockchain Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: OPEN, DMYI, AFRM, AEHR, PLUG, JPM, DATS, LCID, AGC, AMD, NFLX, COST, WLL, KMI, BAC, LUMN, ABNB, TSLA, SOFI, SOFI, LBRT, C, QS, UBER, CRM, NCLH, LULU, APPS, GOEV, U, SNAP, CEI, HD, RKLB, WEBR, CLNE, ATER, DCRC, BOWX, VIH, PAIC, SEAH, GGPI, NURO, CTAC, OPAD, COTY, MAAC, SURF, PTRA, BGFV, KPLT, LMDX, ML, KPRX, HOOD, XELA, COIN, PLTR, WISH, BCTX, FCEL, MMAT, TMC,
- Added Positions: F, AMC, TELL, AAL, SNOW,
- Reduced Positions: UPST, M,
- Sold Out: CCIV, RIOT, MARA, MRNA, BYND, BSY, GS, AMAT, ZM, ROG, ATVI, TXG, TECH, LRCX, WAT, TTWO, MXIM, AGEN, BIGC, TXT, GE, GME, EQIX, FATE, X, CLF, JBL, ALGM, IRBT, SXC, SGEN, BLK, PENN, DKNG, CLDR, TDOC, ANET, AKAM, TLS, CSTL, ABMD, VRNT, SPT, NKLA, CERN, FICO, DISCA, CHKP, CI, CHWY, MCFE, RH, WMB, SCU, BX, GOOGL, DKS, RPT, SNDL, IDCC, IMKTA, FSLY, LDOS, CBRE, CACI, GM, COLM, HGEN, ACIW, CAR, DM, WWE, CYBR, BGCP, DFS, GBOX, TENB, AER, AVAV, SPCE,
- Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 6,587 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI) - 12,973 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 1,118 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ford Motor Co (F) - 9,257 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.44%
- Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) - 9,547 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 6,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.94, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 12,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Aehr Test Systems. The purchase prices were between $2.37 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 9,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 5,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 783 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 127.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 125.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Tellurian Inc (TELL)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $2.57 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 25,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 70.56%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.28.Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.35 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $32.64.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64.Sold Out: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $58.83 and $71.17, with an estimated average price of $63.89.Reduced: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 38.93%. The sale prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $160.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 309 shares as of 2021-09-30.
