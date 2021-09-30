Logo
Collaborative Investment Series Trust Buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc III, Affirm Holdings Inc, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Riot Blockchain Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Collaborative Investment Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Opendoor Technologies Inc, dMY Technology Group Inc III, Affirm Holdings Inc, Aehr Test Systems, Plug Power Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Riot Blockchain Inc, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Moderna Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Collaborative Investment Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, Collaborative Investment Series Trust owns 74 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOMO ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fomo+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FOMO ETF
  1. Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) - 6,587 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI) - 12,973 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 1,118 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Ford Motor Co (F) - 9,257 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 127.44%
  5. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) - 9,547 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Opendoor Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.17 and $21, with an estimated average price of $16.75. The stock is now traded at around $14.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 6,587 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: dMY Technology Group Inc III (DMYI)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in dMY Technology Group Inc III. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $11.94, with an estimated average price of $10.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 12,973 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.86 and $128.37, with an estimated average price of $79.94. The stock is now traded at around $105.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,118 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Aehr Test Systems. The purchase prices were between $2.37 and $15.82, with an estimated average price of $7.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.23%. The holding were 9,547 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in Plug Power Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.76 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $26.87. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.2%. The holding were 5,036 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81. The stock is now traded at around $158.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.19%. The holding were 783 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 127.44%. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc by 125.70%. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tellurian Inc (TELL)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in Tellurian Inc by 73.80%. The purchase prices were between $2.57 and $4.66, with an estimated average price of $3.43. The stock is now traded at around $3.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 25,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust added to a holding in American Airlines Group Inc by 70.56%. The purchase prices were between $18.5 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 4,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Sold Out: Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Riot Blockchain Inc. The sale prices were between $24.87 and $38.57, with an estimated average price of $32.28.

Sold Out: Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.35 and $43.41, with an estimated average price of $32.64.

Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49.

Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64.

Sold Out: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust sold out a holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $58.83 and $71.17, with an estimated average price of $63.89.

Reduced: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Collaborative Investment Series Trust reduced to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 38.93%. The sale prices were between $113.09 and $336.34, with an estimated average price of $196.85. The stock is now traded at around $160.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Collaborative Investment Series Trust still held 309 shares as of 2021-09-30.



