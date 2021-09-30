Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, DISH Network Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Coupang Inc, ThredUp Inc

- New Purchases: CTRA, PLTK, DISH, CLR, KBR, DBI, CYXT, CHPT, CHPT, FCNCA, GCMG, IRM, KIDS, OPK, PTON, HOOD, ESTC, LPSN, POLY, QS, CANO, PD, SDC, DATS,
- Added Positions: SPCE,
- Reduced Positions: GTLS, M, CVNA, DKNG, WOOF, X, AAL, VICI, GME, NCLH, W, CHWY, DISCA, TDOC, FATE, CDLX, AMC, SNDL,
- Sold Out: CCIV, CPNG, TDUP, BYND, LII, AAPL, ZBRA, ADI, RUN, CGNX, TXN, MSFT, UPST, AMZN, ISRG, IDXX, FB, SHAK, CLF, DDD, AMT, CDNS, HRC, IFF, AMGN, PFE, POOL, WORK, CTVA, BDX, VRT, ATH, ZTS, NKLA, FTV, IT, UNP, TMUS, APPN, EXR, DKS, SEIC, LSI, CPRT, DIS, MNST, V, ICUI, RH, FSLY, BAX, EB, EVBG, ITCI, EPAM, COLM, MAR, MA, CAR, HCAT, GEO, TRIP, GBOX, PRVB, EXPR, KRTX,
- Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 2,205 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) - 1,729 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. New Position
- DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,076 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Continental Resources Inc (CLR) - 1,014 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,163 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DISH Network Corp (DISH)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Continental Resources Inc (CLR)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $47.07, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: KBR Inc (KBR)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $40.27, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Designer Brands Inc (DBI)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Churchill Capital Corp IV (CCIV)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.Sold Out: Coupang Inc (CPNG)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58.Sold Out: ThredUp Inc (TDUP)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in ThredUp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $22.52.Sold Out: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64.Sold Out: Lennox International Inc (LII)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $294.17 and $353.91, with an estimated average price of $326.97.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.Reduced: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 61.8%. The sale prices were between $140.64 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $172.24. The stock is now traded at around $159.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 225 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Macy's Inc (M)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 54.34%. The sale prices were between $16.11 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 1,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in Carvana Co by 49.08%. The sale prices were between $301.54 and $370.1, with an estimated average price of $332.15. The stock is now traded at around $232.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 138 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 44.47%. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 874 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)
Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc by 43.58%. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 2,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.
