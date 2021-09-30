Trend Aggregation Growth ETF Buys Coterra Energy Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, DISH Network Corp, Sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Coupang Inc, ThredUp Inc

New Purchases: CTRA, PLTK, DISH, CLR, KBR, DBI, CYXT, CHPT, CHPT, FCNCA, GCMG, IRM, KIDS, OPK, PTON, HOOD, ESTC, LPSN, POLY, QS, CANO, PD, SDC, DATS,

CTRA, PLTK, DISH, CLR, KBR, DBI, CYXT, CHPT, CHPT, FCNCA, GCMG, IRM, KIDS, OPK, PTON, HOOD, ESTC, LPSN, POLY, QS, CANO, PD, SDC, DATS, Added Positions: SPCE,

SPCE, Reduced Positions: GTLS, M, CVNA, DKNG, WOOF, X, AAL, VICI, GME, NCLH, W, CHWY, DISCA, TDOC, FATE, CDLX, AMC, SNDL,

GTLS, M, CVNA, DKNG, WOOF, X, AAL, VICI, GME, NCLH, W, CHWY, DISCA, TDOC, FATE, CDLX, AMC, SNDL, Sold Out: CCIV, CPNG, TDUP, BYND, LII, AAPL, ZBRA, ADI, RUN, CGNX, TXN, MSFT, UPST, AMZN, ISRG, IDXX, FB, SHAK, CLF, DDD, AMT, CDNS, HRC, IFF, AMGN, PFE, POOL, WORK, CTVA, BDX, VRT, ATH, ZTS, NKLA, FTV, IT, UNP, TMUS, APPN, EXR, DKS, SEIC, LSI, CPRT, DIS, MNST, V, ICUI, RH, FSLY, BAX, EB, EVBG, ITCI, EPAM, COLM, MAR, MA, CAR, HCAT, GEO, TRIP, GBOX, PRVB, EXPR, KRTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Coterra Energy Inc, Playtika Holding Corp, DISH Network Corp, Continental Resources Inc, KBR Inc, sells Churchill Capital Corp IV, Coupang Inc, ThredUp Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Lennox International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trend Aggregation Growth ETF. As of 2021Q3, Trend Aggregation Growth ETF owns 42 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Trend Aggregation Growth ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trend+aggregation+growth+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) - 2,205 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. New Position Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) - 1,729 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. New Position DISH Network Corp (DISH) - 1,076 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position Continental Resources Inc (CLR) - 1,014 shares, 2.60% of the total portfolio. New Position KBR Inc (KBR) - 1,163 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. New Position

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.66%. The holding were 2,205 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Playtika Holding Corp. The purchase prices were between $22 and $28.51, with an estimated average price of $24.9. The stock is now traded at around $17.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 1,729 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in DISH Network Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.04 and $45.57, with an estimated average price of $42.61. The stock is now traded at around $32.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,076 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Continental Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.02 and $47.07, with an estimated average price of $37.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in KBR Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.21 and $40.27, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $47.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,163 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF initiated holding in Designer Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $17.01, with an estimated average price of $14.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 3,246 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Churchill Capital Corp IV. The sale prices were between $22.2 and $27.72, with an estimated average price of $24.91.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Coupang Inc. The sale prices were between $27.85 and $44.54, with an estimated average price of $34.58.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in ThredUp Inc. The sale prices were between $17.8 and $29.52, with an estimated average price of $22.52.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The sale prices were between $105.26 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $122.64.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Lennox International Inc. The sale prices were between $294.17 and $353.91, with an estimated average price of $326.97.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $137.27 and $156.69, with an estimated average price of $147.22.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in Chart Industries Inc by 61.8%. The sale prices were between $140.64 and $202.86, with an estimated average price of $172.24. The stock is now traded at around $159.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.76%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 225 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in Macy's Inc by 54.34%. The sale prices were between $16.11 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $20. The stock is now traded at around $25.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 1,893 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in Carvana Co by 49.08%. The sale prices were between $301.54 and $370.1, with an estimated average price of $332.15. The stock is now traded at around $232.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 138 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in DraftKings Inc by 44.47%. The sale prices were between $43.79 and $63.67, with an estimated average price of $53.1. The stock is now traded at around $28.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.52%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 874 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Trend Aggregation Growth ETF reduced to a holding in Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc by 43.58%. The sale prices were between $19.2 and $22.7, with an estimated average price of $21.1. The stock is now traded at around $19.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.51%. Trend Aggregation Growth ETF still held 2,034 shares as of 2021-09-30.