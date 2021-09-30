Logo
The Active Dividend Stock ETF Buys Marathon Oil Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Entegris Inc, Applied Materials Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company The Active Dividend Stock ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Marathon Oil Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Bank OZK, UMB Financial Corp, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Entegris Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley, Bio-Techne Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, The Active Dividend Stock ETF. As of 2021Q3, The Active Dividend Stock ETF owns 37 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of The Active Dividend Stock ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/the+active+dividend+stock+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of The Active Dividend Stock ETF
  1. Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) - 14,581 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 11,199 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 7,377 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.69%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 3,253 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Bank OZK (OZK) - 4,428 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 14,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 11,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 3,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Bank OZK (OZK)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 4,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.93 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.

Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.

Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57.



Here is the complete portfolio of The Active Dividend Stock ETF. Also check out:

