The Active Dividend Stock ETF Buys Marathon Oil Corp, People's United Financial Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Entegris Inc, Applied Materials Inc

- New Purchases: MRO, PBCT, XOM, OZK, UMBF, KMI, GM, CVX, OKE, BAC, JPM, CFR, GE, SXT, C, HUBB, MCD, SYY, LOW, NDSN, HD, CSL, ALB, COST, V, AAL, LUMN, M, AFG, CTAS, RRX, R, BK, WSM, F, FHN,
- Reduced Positions: WMB,
- Sold Out: ATVI, ENTG, AMAT, MS, TECH, NWL, LRCX, NLOK, MXIM, EA, ITW, MOS, WSO, FDX, K, GIS, STX, ANAT, PAGP, MDLZ, AMT, GWW, WEN, AVY, SIRI, KHC, PDCO, AME, GLPI, HRL, CERN, CSCO, CL, ORCL, SHW, NTAP, ALLY, EXC, FCX, HSY, TW, LSI, HPE, AJG, CNP, EVRG, FNF, NFE, HST, COF,
- Marathon Oil Corp (MRO) - 14,581 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. New Position
- People's United Financial Inc (PBCT) - 11,199 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Williams Companies Inc (WMB) - 7,377 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 67.69%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 3,253 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bank OZK (OZK) - 4,428 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. New Position
The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.08. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.93%. The holding were 14,581 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: People's United Financial Inc (PBCT)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in People's United Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.26 and $17.89, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $17.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.88%. The holding were 11,199 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 3,253 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Bank OZK (OZK)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Bank OZK. The purchase prices were between $38.89 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $46.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.8%. The holding were 4,428 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UMB Financial Corp (UMBF)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in UMB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.93 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $91.24. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 1,961 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.68 and $18.67, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $15.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 11,335 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $127.2 and $144.09, with an estimated average price of $135.81.Sold Out: Entegris Inc (ENTG)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Entegris Inc. The sale prices were between $111.63 and $134.83, with an estimated average price of $120.55.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $87.64 and $105.45, with an estimated average price of $99.05.Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)
The Active Dividend Stock ETF sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
