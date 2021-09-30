Logo
Dividend Performers Fund Buys Eastman Chemical Co, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Globe Life Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Dividend Performers Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Eastman Chemical Co, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Globe Life Inc, HP Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dividend Performers Fund. As of 2021Q3, Dividend Performers Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Dividend Performers Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/dividend+performers+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Dividend Performers Fund
  1. KLA Corp (KLAC) - 991 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
  2. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 2,955 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio.
  3. Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 3,288 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio.
  4. Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 1,125 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio.
  5. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,028 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.
Added: Eastman Chemical Co (EMN)

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Applied Industrial Technologies Inc (AIT)

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.73 and $92.32, with an estimated average price of $88.02. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Globe Life Inc (GL)

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HP Inc (HPQ)

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in HP Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Leggett & Platt Inc (LEG)

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Dividend Performers Fund. Also check out:

1. Dividend Performers Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Dividend Performers Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Dividend Performers Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Dividend Performers Fund keeps buying
