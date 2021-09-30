Dividend Performers Fund Buys Eastman Chemical Co, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Globe Life Inc

Added Positions: EMN, AIT, GL, HPQ, LEG, CMI, MSM, SNA, ABM, TNC, GLW, IP, GWW, MMM, SRCE, ITT, ITW, PRI, THG, CAH, CL, GPC, HUBB, DCI, ALL, FELE, RRX, JNJ, AVY, EMR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Eastman Chemical Co, Applied Industrial Technologies Inc, Globe Life Inc, HP Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dividend Performers Fund. As of 2021Q3, Dividend Performers Fund owns 50 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

KLA Corp (KLAC) - 991 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Paychex Inc (PAYX) - 2,955 shares, 2.19% of the total portfolio. Robert Half International Inc (RHI) - 3,288 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK) - 1,125 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 1,028 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Eastman Chemical Co by 30.96%. The purchase prices were between $99.18 and $116.92, with an estimated average price of $110.47. The stock is now traded at around $118.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,974 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Applied Industrial Technologies Inc by 23.59%. The purchase prices were between $82.73 and $92.32, with an estimated average price of $88.02. The stock is now traded at around $103.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 3,557 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Globe Life Inc by 23.88%. The purchase prices were between $86.57 and $97.49, with an estimated average price of $93.49. The stock is now traded at around $93.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 3,408 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in HP Inc by 22.04%. The purchase prices were between $26.83 and $30.7, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 10,995 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $44.84 and $51.74, with an estimated average price of $48.2. The stock is now traded at around $39.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 6,491 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Dividend Performers Fund added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 21.30%. The purchase prices were between $219.54 and $243.28, with an estimated average price of $234.54. The stock is now traded at around $216.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,344 shares as of 2021-09-30.