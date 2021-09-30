Preferred-Plus Fund Buys Synovus Financial Corp, Sells State Street Corporation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Synovus Financial Corp, sells State Street Corporation, Goldman Sachs Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Preferred-Plus Fund. As of 2021Q3, Preferred-Plus Fund owns 16 stocks with a total value of $2 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Preferred-Plus Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/preferred-plus+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enstar Group Ltd (ESGRP.PFD) - 6,000 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. CHS Inc (CHSCL.PFD) - 4,560 shares, 7.99% of the total portfolio. Synovus Financial Corp (SNVpD.PFD) - 5,000 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.00% Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) - 11,950 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Capital XIII (CpN.PFD) - 4,095 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio.

Preferred-Plus Fund added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $25.89 and $26.97, with an estimated average price of $26.53. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Preferred-Plus Fund sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $29.02 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Preferred-Plus Fund sold out a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The sale prices were between $28.02 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.75.