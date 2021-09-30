Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd Buys AstraZeneca PLC, DNB Bank ASA, DNB Bank ASA, Sells Natixis SA, Zalando SE, Dassault Aviation SA

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys AstraZeneca PLC, DNB Bank ASA, DNB Bank ASA, Daimler AG, Veolia Environnement SA, sells Natixis SA, Zalando SE, Dassault Aviation SA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd. As of 2021Q3, Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd owns 238 stocks with a total value of $2.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SIX CIRCLES MANAGED EQ PORT INTL UNCONSTRAINED FND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/six+circles+managed+eq+port+intl+unconstrained+fnd/current-portfolio/portfolio

ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 143,954 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.16% Diageo PLC (DGE) - 1,811,410 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.24% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 239,275 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 527,580 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.04% Novartis AG (NOVN) - 756,195 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.50%

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 274,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $197.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 274,451 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd initiated holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The purchase prices were between $90.7 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $96.67. The stock is now traded at around $94.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,430 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 527,580 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd added to a holding in Daimler AG by 21.16%. The purchase prices were between $56.97 and $64.38, with an estimated average price of $60.57. The stock is now traded at around $70.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 258,042 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd added to a holding in Veolia Environnement SA by 37.03%. The purchase prices were between $24.48 and $28.8, with an estimated average price of $26.73. The stock is now traded at around $31.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 342,996 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd added to a holding in Volkswagen AG by 21.15%. The purchase prices were between $181 and $218.15, with an estimated average price of $201.56. The stock is now traded at around $176.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 55,953 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.598000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 612,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd added to a holding in Stellantis NV by 21.32%. The purchase prices were between $15.12 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $16.81. The stock is now traded at around $16.598000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 612,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd sold out a holding in Zalando SE. The sale prices were between $80.16 and $104.65, with an estimated average price of $95.1.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd sold out a holding in Natixis SA. The sale prices were between $4 and $4.01, with an estimated average price of $4.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port Intl Unconstrained Fnd sold out a holding in Dassault Aviation SA. The sale prices were between $90 and $102.6, with an estimated average price of $95.88.