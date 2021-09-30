Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund Buys United Parcel Service Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells , ,

New Purchases: DASH, AMC, CTRA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Parcel Service Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, FedEx Corp, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc, sells , , , Cloudflare Inc, Perrigo Co PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund. As of 2021Q3, Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund owns 591 stocks with a total value of $4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,124,860 shares, 7.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.82% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 80,898 shares, 6.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.97% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,860,737 shares, 6.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.01% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 429,381 shares, 3.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 53,895 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.25%

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,018 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund initiated holding in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.84 and $54.22, with an estimated average price of $40.55. The stock is now traded at around $28.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 29,067 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund initiated holding in Coterra Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.42 and $22.55, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $19.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 19,827 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 28.04%. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $215.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 734,354 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund added to a holding in Activision Blizzard Inc by 37.22%. The purchase prices were between $72.81 and $94.4, with an estimated average price of $83.7. The stock is now traded at around $65.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 892,780 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 36.41%. The purchase prices were between $126.4 and $146.6, with an estimated average price of $140.49. The stock is now traded at around $133.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 327,166 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $219.29 and $299.67, with an estimated average price of $271.73. The stock is now traded at around $256.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 248,512 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 37.67%. The purchase prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 133,792 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund added to a holding in Expeditors International of Washington Inc by 27.96%. The purchase prices were between $119.13 and $130.36, with an estimated average price of $125.19. The stock is now traded at around $133.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 172,047 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $43.97 and $45.2, with an estimated average price of $44.55.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund sold out a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The sale prices were between $105.75 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $113.98.

Six Circles Managed Eq Port U.s. Unconstrained Fund sold out a holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.39.