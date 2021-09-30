DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF Buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Sells , , NOV Inc

New Purchases: MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BRO, CDAY,

MRNA, MTCH, TECH, BRO, CDAY, Added Positions: ADI, TSLA, CRM, GM, WMT, BKR, INFO, KIM, SIVB, KHC, LDOS, SYF, STT, UA, FTV, IR, CARR, OTIS, WAB, VTR, STX, O, PENN, OXY, BBWI, LVS, GPS, BEN, DVN, ED,

ADI, TSLA, CRM, GM, WMT, BKR, INFO, KIM, SIVB, KHC, LDOS, SYF, STT, UA, FTV, IR, CARR, OTIS, WAB, VTR, STX, O, PENN, OXY, BBWI, LVS, GPS, BEN, DVN, ED, Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, ORCL, BAC, DE, NVDA, PG, CHTR, ADBE, C, HD, JNJ, UNH, DIS, MA, V, PYPL, MMM, CB, T, ABT, ACN, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BDX, BA, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CI, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COP, COST, DHR, LLY, XOM, NEE, GE, GS, HON, IBM, INTC, INTU, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MS, NFLX, NKE, NSC, PEP, PFE, LIN, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, USB, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, ANTM, WFC, TDG, PM, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, ABBV, ZTS, AOS, AES, PLD, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ANSS, AON, APA, ADM, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, BLL, BK, BAX, BIO, BIIB, BLK, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, STZ, COO, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FDX, FRT, FITB, FE, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HUM, HBAN, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LEG, LEN, LNC, LYV, LMT, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, PWR, DGX, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, POOL, SLB, SEE, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, GWW, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, HBI, WU, IPGP, BR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GNRC, CBOE, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, NOW, PNR, FANG, NCLH, IQV, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, CTLT, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, HPE, LW, HWM, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, OGN,

MSFT, AAPL, BRK.B, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, ORCL, BAC, DE, NVDA, PG, CHTR, ADBE, C, HD, JNJ, UNH, DIS, MA, V, PYPL, MMM, CB, T, ABT, ACN, AMD, MO, AXP, AMT, AMGN, AMAT, ADP, TFC, BDX, BA, BMY, CSX, CVS, COF, CAT, FIS, SCHW, CVX, CI, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COP, COST, DHR, LLY, XOM, NEE, GE, GS, HON, IBM, INTC, INTU, MDLZ, KR, LRCX, LOW, MCD, SPGI, MDT, MRK, MS, NFLX, NKE, NSC, PEP, PFE, LIN, QCOM, SBUX, TGT, TXN, TMO, USB, UNP, UPS, RTX, VZ, ANTM, WFC, TDG, PM, AVGO, NXPI, HCA, ABBV, ZTS, AOS, AES, PLD, ABMD, ATVI, AAP, AFL, A, APD, AKAM, ALK, ALB, LNT, ALL, HES, AEE, AEP, AIG, AMP, AME, APH, IVZ, ANSS, AON, APA, ADM, AJG, AIZ, ATO, AZO, ADSK, AVB, AVY, BLL, BK, BAX, BIO, BIIB, BLK, BWA, BXP, BSX, BF.B, CBRE, VIAC, CF, CHRW, CMS, CTRA, CDNS, CPB, KMX, CAH, CCL, CE, CNC, LUMN, CERN, CRL, CME, CHD, CINF, CTAS, CTXS, CLX, TPR, CTSH, CL, CMA, DXC, CAG, STZ, COO, GLW, CCI, CMI, DHI, XRAY, DTE, DRI, DVA, DXCM, DLR, DISCA, DLTR, D, DPZ, DOV, DD, DUK, DRE, EOG, EMN, ETN, DISH, ECL, EIX, EW, EA, EMR, ETR, EFX, EQIX, EQR, ESS, EL, RE, EXC, EXPD, EXR, FMC, FAST, FDX, FRT, FITB, FE, FISV, F, FCX, IT, GIS, GPC, GILD, GPN, HAL, LHX, HIG, PEAK, HSIC, HSY, HPQ, HOLX, HRL, HUM, HBAN, IEX, IDXX, ITW, ILMN, INCY, TT, ICE, IFF, IP, IPG, ISRG, IRM, JBHT, SJM, JKHY, J, JCI, JNPR, KLAC, KSU, KEY, KMB, LKQ, LH, LEG, LEN, LNC, LYV, LMT, MTB, MGM, MRO, MKTX, MMC, MLM, MAS, MKC, MCK, MET, MTD, MCHP, MU, MHK, TAP, MPWR, MCO, MSI, VTRS, NRG, NVR, NTAP, NWL, NEM, NI, ES, NTRS, NOC, NUE, ORLY, ODFL, OMC, OKE, PCAR, PNC, PPG, PPL, PKG, PTC, PH, PAYX, PBCT, PKI, PVH, PNW, PXD, RL, BKNG, PFG, PGR, PRU, PEG, PSA, PHM, PWR, DGX, REG, REGN, RF, RSG, RMD, RHI, WRK, ROK, ROP, ROST, SBAC, POOL, SLB, SEE, SPG, SWKS, SNA, SO, LUV, TRV, SWK, NLOK, SNPS, SYY, TROW, TJX, TTWO, TDY, TFX, TER, TXT, GL, TSCO, TRMB, TYL, TSN, UAL, UAA, UDR, URI, UHS, VLO, VRSN, VRTX, VMC, WRB, GWW, WBA, WM, WAT, WST, EVRG, WDC, WY, WHR, WMB, WLTW, WEC, WYNN, XEL, XLNX, YUM, ZBRA, ZBH, ZION, EBAY, CMG, L, HBI, WU, IPGP, BR, TMUS, DAL, DFS, TEL, AWK, ULTA, MSCI, FTNT, VRSK, DG, GNRC, CBOE, FRC, FLT, NLSN, KMI, HII, MOS, MPC, FBHS, XYL, APTV, ENPH, PSX, NOW, PNR, FANG, NCLH, IQV, CDW, NWS, NWSA, TWTR, ALLE, HLT, PAYC, CTLT, CFG, KEYS, QRVO, ETSY, HPE, LW, HWM, FOXA, FOX, DOW, CTVA, AMCR, OGN, Sold Out: ALXN, MXIM, NOV, PRGO, UNM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Moderna Inc, Match Group Inc, Analog Devices Inc, Bio-Techne Corp, Brown & Brown Inc, sells , , NOV Inc, Perrigo Co PLC, Unum Group during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF. As of 2021Q3, DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF owns 505 stocks with a total value of $408 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltashares%28r%29+s%26p+500+managed+risk+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 175,183 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 83,833 shares, 5.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,859 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.37% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 26,593 shares, 2.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,359 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.9 and $484.47, with an estimated average price of $367.49. The stock is now traded at around $246.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 3,918 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $134.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,088 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The purchase prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64. The stock is now traded at around $500.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 434 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $69.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,607 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The purchase prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06. The stock is now traded at around $106.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,505 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 43.02%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 6,001 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Kimco Realty Corp by 38.80%. The purchase prices were between $19.57 and $22.3, with an estimated average price of $21.38. The stock is now traded at around $24.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $96.12 and $106.63, with an estimated average price of $100.35.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The sale prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Unum Group. The sale prices were between $23.42 and $28.83, with an estimated average price of $26.5.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 500 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in NOV Inc. The sale prices were between $12.08 and $15.64, with an estimated average price of $13.52.