DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF Buys GameStop Corp, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

New Purchases: GME, TNDM, GXO, PFGC, SAIA, PRGO, APPS, NOV, UNM, DTM, VSCO, MIME, CRNC, OPCH,

SGMS, KNX, PGNY, RUN, FSLR, NYT, YETI, ZD, MAC, NSA, TPX, IRDM, WWD, LEA, MLKN, CHH, JBL, CFX, COLM, AM, WERN, PCTY, SBNY, TXRH, HALO, VSAT, IBKR, OLLI, CADE, CADE, COTY, ENR, SLGN, CHX, FLR, LIVN, DEI, SAFM, JBGS, CATY, FHI, EBS, Reduced Positions: AN, CABO, FFIN, FL, XPO, SEIC, STLD, AFG, XRX, SLAB, BLKB, FICO, CAR, JLL, OC, DAR, ACM, WSM, CROX, CGNX, SLM, FDS, LPX, MOH, CLF, LII, DECK, RNR, ARW, FCFS, UBSI, KAR, EQT, NDSN, SXT, OHI, HE, NEOG, ARWR, SF, NAVI, AMED, STOR, EVR, AMKR, TTC, ENS, TREX, HIW, IBOC, SLG, AVNT, SYNA, RGEN, VVV, RGLD, MAN, HRC, CCMP, X, SMTC, RGA, JBLU, JACK, NVT, RAMP, PRI, CDK, SFM, DCI, KBR, HRB, FAF, OLN, NYCB, PII, AMG, CRUS, CPRI, ADS, PB, LAD, HELE, FHN, Y, WOR, AGCO, CASY, SNX, TTEK, CHDN, BHF, MANH, SMG, MTG, LECO, MMS, TPH, FOXF, SNV, CNO, KMPR, QDEL, WTFC, PZZA, VNT, CC, BJ, UTHR, R, TRGP, INGR, PEN, KSS, RRX, SCI, AXON, UMBF, WOLF, WING, STAA, TDC, HUBB, LAMR, BRX, EME, DKS, OLED, ACC, VAC, SSD, ASGN, RCM, FLS, EXP, SIGI, BC, SRCL, CONE, POST, CSL, RLI, GMED, SKX, JHG, OGE, ESNT, FR, MSA, HOMB, SEDG, HFC, LOPE, MAT, ATR, EWBC, PNFP, LITE, PNM, IIVI, LFUS, XEC, NVST, CIEN, AYI, IAA, WTRG, CW, WSO, MIDD, TMHC, ITT, JAZZ, CHE, CFR, UMPQ, CRI, WAFD, WEX, LSTR, KRC, TNL, STL, MKSI, LHCG, AZPN, ACIW, SAIC, ACHC, MDU, NCR, PRG, RH, THC, AZTA, IDA, GNTX, NBIX, UGI, EXEL, WBS, SON, HQY, FIVE, MASI, MSM, CACI, NNN, RPM, EGP, CBSH, AIRC, BLDR, JEF, MPW, MUSA, CLH, SAM, GBCI, HOG, HXL, URBN, EHC, CNX, WH, ADNT, THO, VMI, VLY, CUZ, LSCC, OSK, COHR, CIT, BLD, GGG, RS, ORI, PK, FCN, PACW, G, NGVT, THG, NFG, OZK, NJR, NTCT, CBT, LANC, MCY, GT, NATI, YELP, SWX, TEX, NKTR, BDC, ASB, TR, TDS, QLYS, NUVA, TRIP, BCO, AEO, MTZ, RYN, SAIL, DOC, NSP, CR, NWE, WEN, SR, SIX, BKH, KMT, WWE, JW.A, GEF, PPC, OFC, GO, EPR, GATX, NEU, KEX, VSH, LSI, ELY, PEB, CBRL, CMP, DY, HPP, NUS, ETRN, MUR, PDCO, PCH, UE, GHC, AVT, OGS, HWC, FLO, BYD, SABR, ENV, TCBI, FULT, ALE, KNSL, CMC, MTX, HAE, TGNA, ICUI, PSB, UNVR, CVLT, VC, MRCY, BOH, FNB, DAN, KBH, TKR,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys GameStop Corp, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Saia Inc, sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, , Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF. As of 2021Q3, DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF owns 400 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltashares%28r%29+s%26p+400+managed+risk+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Signature Bank (SBNY) - 2,334 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 2,248 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89% FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 1,454 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 1,968 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77% Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 3,872 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $91.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $333.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 79.78%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Macerich Co by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in MillerKnoll Inc by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $97.47 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $112.61. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF still held 1,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.