DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF Buys GameStop Corp, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF (Current Portfolio) buys GameStop Corp, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, GXO Logistics Inc, Performance Food Group Co, Saia Inc, sells Bio-Techne Corp, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, Brown & Brown Inc, , Treehouse Foods Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF. As of 2021Q3, DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF owns 400 stocks with a total value of $89 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltashares%28r%29+s%26p+400+managed+risk+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF
  1. Signature Bank (SBNY) - 2,334 shares, 0.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%
  2. Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) - 2,248 shares, 0.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.89%
  3. FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) - 1,454 shares, 0.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
  4. Repligen Corp (RGEN) - 1,968 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.77%
  5. Camden Property Trust (CPT) - 3,872 shares, 0.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
New Purchase: GameStop Corp (GME)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in GameStop Corp. The purchase prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 2,395 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.51 and $129.4, with an estimated average price of $110.07. The stock is now traded at around $152.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,427 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GXO Logistics Inc (GXO)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in GXO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $87.04, with an estimated average price of $75.92. The stock is now traded at around $91.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 3,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Performance Food Group Co (PFGC)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Performance Food Group Co. The purchase prices were between $42.6 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $46.09. The stock is now traded at around $45.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 5,916 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Saia Inc (SAIA)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Saia Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $333.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Perrigo Co PLC. The purchase prices were between $39.75 and $49.17, with an estimated average price of $44.49. The stock is now traded at around $39.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 5,148 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Scientific Games Corp by 65.11%. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,710 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 31.59%. The purchase prices were between $45.51 and $53.19, with an estimated average price of $50.28. The stock is now traded at around $60.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,390 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sunrun Inc (RUN)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Sunrun Inc by 24.13%. The purchase prices were between $41 and $56.82, with an estimated average price of $47.82. The stock is now traded at around $34.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 7,928 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Progyny Inc (PGNY)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Progyny Inc by 79.78%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $63.48, with an estimated average price of $55.34. The stock is now traded at around $52.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,650 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Macerich Co (MAC)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Macerich Co by 23.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.36 and $18.7, with an estimated average price of $17. The stock is now traded at around $17.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,201 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MillerKnoll Inc (MLKN)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in MillerKnoll Inc by 23.94%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $48.58, with an estimated average price of $42.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,899 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Bio-Techne Corp (TECH)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Bio-Techne Corp. The sale prices were between $444.87 and $538.88, with an estimated average price of $486.64.

Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $95.31 and $116.11, with an estimated average price of $105.06.

Sold Out: Brown & Brown Inc (BRO)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Brown & Brown Inc. The sale prices were between $52.31 and $58.94, with an estimated average price of $55.75.

Sold Out: (WRI)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $30.32 and $32.91, with an estimated average price of $32.04.

Sold Out: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The sale prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91.

Sold Out: Healthcare Services Group Inc (HCSG)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Healthcare Services Group Inc. The sale prices were between $24.63 and $32.07, with an estimated average price of $27.11.

Reduced: AutoNation Inc (AN)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in AutoNation Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $97.47 and $129.01, with an estimated average price of $112.61. The stock is now traded at around $113.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF still held 1,681 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF. Also check out:

1. DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DeltaShares(R) S&P 400 Managed Risk ETF keeps buying
