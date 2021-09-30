DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Prosus NV, Universal Music Group NV, Sells ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, CapitaLand, TeamViewer AG

- New Purchases: DSY, UMG, STMN, SOON, DNB, DNB, HFG, SLHN, ENT, LOGN, PUB, BNR, ASM, PNDORA, 1COV, ALO, TKWY, EMSN, KGX, AFX, BKG, HWDN, MGGT, ICP, IEL, DAVA, FUTU, CAR, OZL, SAGA B, 9CI, 3563, MIN, QUB, 6532, CHC, ALQ, BOQ, NXT, IGO, JBH, 1911, 3994, LYC, 00019, 4478, VTWR, 9107, VOLV A, VITR, DIE, REH, PLS, KEN, CGNT, CGNT, ROO, GLBE, 01999, VTSC, HLAG, TBLA, TBLA, FOX, RDWR, PME, 00087, 00316, CAMT, BIG, 3923, CLIS, 4816, 6967, 3697, ASHG, NNDM, MGDL, AFPR, ELCO, KINV A, SMWB,
- Added Positions: PRX, AZN, BNTX, 9434, ICLR, PGHN, CVAC, FTCH, FVRR, 9021, TCL, 4307, ZAL, EVO, SPOT, NEXI, HL., INMD, EQT, FROG, ALE, ZIM, AG1, CPR, VIE, SGSN, ERIC B, SBB B, SBB B, INW, OPCE, C38U, KOJAMO, O32, TRYG, ADE, DSV, EDF, ACA, CA, JDEP, BIM, AMP, HIK, WOR, 3092, 4004, 6502, 8604, SAE, SPNS, MZTF, MLSR, MTRN, F34, 6324, 7752, PHOE, 3116, 4768, INVE A, LATO B, WLN, GLOB, SWEC B, ENTRA,
- Reduced Positions: NESN, NOVN, ASML, SE, ROG, MC, 7203, ULVR, SAP, SIE, 01299, CBA, DGE, HSBA, SAN, TTE, NOVO B, ABBN, 9983, 6758, BHP, CSL, BATS, GSK, RIO, RDSA, ALV, AI, IBE, UBSG, 9984, SRT3, 6273, 6098, ANZ, BLD, NAB, WES, WBC, AAL, BHP, PRU, REL, RKT, BP., ENEL, ISP, ADS, BAS, BAYN, DAI, DPW, DTE, IFX, 00388, CS, BNP, AIR, EL, ORA, RMS, OR, KER, SAF, VIV, ZURN, LONN, SAN, NOKIA, ABI, INGA, 6367, 6501, 7267, 8306, 4063, 8316, 4502, 8035, RDSB, 6594, 6981, CFR, 6178, ADYEN, CHKP, ALL, FMG, MQG, NCM, RIO, WPL, WOW, AHT, BARC, BT.A, CPG, IMB, LGEN, SSE, SGRO, SN., TSCO, FERG, VOD, III, STAN, LLOY, AV., NG., LSEG, BA., ENI, STLA, STLA, G, SRG, TIT, CON, DBK, DB1, EOAN, FME, FRE, MRK, MUV2, RWE, SY1, DWNI, BMW, 00001, 00003, 00011, 00016, 00027, 00669, 02688, CAP, BN, ENGI, ML, SGO, GLE, TEP, RI, GMG, HOLN, SIKA, KNIN, GEBN, GIVN, COLO B, GBLB, KBC, VWS, GMAB, MAERSK B, BBVA, REP, ITX, UPM, KNEBV, NESTE, AKZA, HEIA, PHIA, WKL, AD, DSM, D05, O39, U11, ATCO A, HEXA B, HM B, INVE B, SAND, SEB A, SHB A, VOLV B, ASSA B, SWMA, NIBE B, SWED A, SAMPO, ATCO B, 8267, 4503, 5108, 7751, 4519, 4568, 1925, 6902, 9020, 4523, 6954, 4901, 6702, 2914, 9433, 4452, 2503, 6301, 6326, 6971, 6752, 8766, 6479, 6503, 8802, 8031, 8801, 8411, 5401, 9432, 7733, 3382, 4911, 8830, 7269, 4689, 9064, LISP, MTL, GVYM, JARLF, HEN3, YAR, NICE, EQNR, ORK, VOW3, 00823, 8725, LR, CAI, 7532, CRG, 9022, 4612, 6506, 7741, 7309, 8591, 4922, 2413, 8227, STM, EDPR, PAH3, 8630, 8750, AMS, 4578, GLEN, CNHI, VNA, TEAM, RACE, AT1, ESSITY B, DHER, 01997, SHL, AVST, COL, ALC, CCEP, FLEX, RYAAY, TARO, TEVA, AWC, ASX, BEN, BSL, ALD, COH, CPU, DMP, HVN, IPL, IAG, JHX, CIM, LLC, OSH, ORI, ORG, QBE, QAN, RHC, TPG, STO, SEK, SHL, SUN, TAH, TLS, SOL, REA, AGL, NST, MLCO, ADM, ABF, BDEV, BNZL, BRBY, DCC, HLMA, ITRK, JD., JMAT, KGF, LAND, MRO, NXT, PSON, PSN, RTO, RR., SGE, SDR, SMIN, STJ, TW., UU., WEIR, TPW, RYM, IFT, CEN, AVV, IHG, RMV, ABDN, SVT, SMDS, WTB, BLND, CRDA, NWG, MRW, SBRY, ANTO, A2A, ATL, US, HER, EXO, MB, BMED, PRY, REC, TITR, TRN, BEI, HNR1, HEI, HEN, MTX, PUM, SRT, QIA, 00002, 00004, 00006, 00012, 00017, 00023, 00066, 00083, 00101, 00241, 00656, 01038, 02388, ADP, BOL, EN, CDI, ERF, SW, HO, DXS, GPT, MGR, SGP, AST, DIM, MFG, BXB, APA, T82U, UHRN, SCHN, UHR, SCMN, CSGN, AMS, CARL B, DANSKE, GN, ROCK B, DEMANT, ACKB, COLR, AGS, SOF, SOLB, UMI, UCB, ELI, NZYM B, MAERSK A, ELE, NTGY, TEF, REE, SGRE, FER, STERV, HUH1V, KESKOB, WRT1V, FORTUM, ELISA, KPN, HEIO, JMT, C09, BN4, C6L, V03, Z74, S63, S58, U14, A17U, G13, ELUX B, INDU C, INDU A, SKF B, SSAB A, SECU B, SKA B, SCA B, SHB B, TREL B, EKTA B, GETI B, KINV B, WALL B, LUND B, TEL2 B, FABG, CAST, NDA SE, BALD B, AXFO, TELIA, ADDT B, BOL, ALFA, LUNE, HOLM B, INDT, ICA, SSAB B, SEB C, K71U, MOCORP, RO, GRF, ORNBV, HUSQ B, SOBI, M44U, AAK, GALP, 6857, 2802, 9202, 5201, 3407, 6952, 9502, 8309, 1721, 7912, 4506, 8601, 4324, 6361, 6504, 7270, 7205, 7013, 1605, 7202, 5411, 6473, 9201, 1812, 7012, 9008, 9009, 2801, 3405, 4151, 8252, 7261, 2269, 4188, 7011, 5711, 7211, 4183, 9104, 6701, 5333, 6471, 9613, 2871, 7731, 9062, 2282, 9101, 4021, 7201, 2002, 1802, 9007, 3861, 9532, 8308, 9735, 1928, 6753, 1803, 8303, 4507, 2768, 4005, 5802, 6302, 5713, 8795, 5233, 1801, 6976, 3401, 8331, 9503, 8355, 9501, 5101, 9001, 9602, 5301, 9005, 7911, 3402, 4042, 5901, 8015, 4704, 7951, 6841, ICL, HARL, ARPT, AKER, NVMI, KOG, RTLL, AIA, CABK, FPH, SCHP, TEL, SRBNK, LUMI, CWN, SUBC, BEZQ, SCHA, LSG, FORM, TSEM, FIBI, FBU, ENLT, AMOT, SPK, ALHE, HKHGF, AUSS, TOM, STRS, MOWI, SALM, ESLT, NOD, DSCT, ATM, MVNE, SKBN, MNDI, MTRX, NHY, 00708, STB, ELTR, BMW3, 3249, BVI, 3099, 3626, MMK, VOE, EVN, OMV, VER, WIE, EBS, ANDR, TKA, RBI, VIG, POST, STR, BEIJ B, 2267, 2212, 9697, 1951, 9506, 8960, 8572, 9962, 7453, 2579, 7518, 4666, 7550, 7936, 6448, 4631, 5486, 6113, 7259, 9504, 6383, 9042, 6965, 8060, 4912, 6645, 7701, 9048, 4062, 4613, 9076, 8593, 6988, 9401, 4530, 2897, 6481, 2875, 6201, 4204, 7282, 7272, 4205, 5110, 8369, 7956, 4182, 6845, 5334, 4527, 5938, 9041, 6305, 8804, 9006, 7459, 9086, 4091, 4528, 6923, 4732, 9831, 4751, 4088, 4755, 8951, 8905, 8473, 6723, 8439, 2784, 2371, 6460, 8954, 8955, 9513, 6268, 6724, 2433, 7832, 3231, 8354, 3038, 2127, 3088, 5019, 3064, VOW, 4185, 1808, 9508, 6005, 4536, 3003, 8113, 6586, 2593, 4403, 9449, 4739, 8953, 7747, FRES, DIA, TEN, 3141, GMT, AKRBP, 2181, INF, PHNX, ALX, 01928, 01128, 5020, SVW, S68, CHR, 8876, ME8U, AZJ, GJF, 4927, SCG, 2229, 3291, N2IU, TWE, SK3, SREN, AZRG, ENRG, GRFS, 01913, CNU, 06823, VCX, 3659, 8410, 01972, 01929, KRX, WDP, TLX, DLG, SYD, 3281, 8697, 3283, SPX, MCY, 3462, 2587, EVK, PLUS, 5332, 3289, 3288, WIX, MEL, MONC, 7167, 02638, GNE, 9024, BME, FBK, NN, CYBR, SCATC, 3197, MPL, LIFCO B, 3309, AENA, AUTO, KRNT, S32, 01113, SPEN, SCHB, 7181, 7182, PST, AMUN, 7186, WTC, ORSTED, 02588, UN01, 9142, CTEC, SAGA D, EMBRAC B, ARD, PIRC, BG, 9143, ELK, EPI A, EPI B, SHUR, KBX, SBB D, 8TRA, 01876, AKEL D, MNG, THG, ENR, EDV,
- Sold Out: ACS, C31, TMV, AMP, DOCS, SESGL, TIGO SDB, GLPG, LDO, 2811, 4114, 2432, 8282, 8273, 4521, 8359, 7240, 4202, 6592, 9003, UQA, 2201, 5463, 9783, 9044, PCT, NOFI, KAHOT, LINK, LINK, IIA, U96, C52, SAAB B, HUFV A, INTRUM, LUN, 6770, 8253, 1963, 4208, TNET, NEL, VEI, PZOL, TGS, 3765, SAVE, CGEN, NVG, NNOX, FLU, NOS,
These are the top 5 holdings of DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF
- Nestle SA (NESN) - 27,663 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77%
- ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 4,122 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
- Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 6,904 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
- Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 126,500 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53%
- Novartis AG (NOVN) - 23,923 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Universal Music Group NV (UMG)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DNB Bank ASA (DNB)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: DNB Bank ASA (DNB)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sonova Holding AG (SOON)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Sonova Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $330.2 and $384.5, with an estimated average price of $358.17. The stock is now traded at around $354.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Straumann Holding AG (STMN)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Straumann Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $1479 and $1932.5, with an estimated average price of $1703.14. The stock is now traded at around $1942.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Prosus NV (PRX)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Prosus NV by 94.66%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: BioNTech SE (BNTX)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 688.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.93 and $447.23, with an estimated average price of $316.66. The stock is now traded at around $254.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: SoftBank Corp (9434)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 66.46%. The purchase prices were between $1429.5 and $1615, with an estimated average price of $1493.44. The stock is now traded at around $1439.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Icon PLC (ICLR)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Icon PLC by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: CureVac NV (CVAC)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in CureVac NV by 430.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $60.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Farfetch Ltd (FTCH)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. The sale prices were between $20.81 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $22.76.Sold Out: CapitaLand Ltd (C31)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in CapitaLand Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.98.Sold Out: TeamViewer AG (TMV)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in TeamViewer AG. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $28.52.Sold Out: SES SA (SESGL)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in SES SA. The sale prices were between $6.5 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.95.Sold Out: AMP Ltd (AMP)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in AMP Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.16, with an estimated average price of $1.07.Sold Out: Leonardo SpA (LDO)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Leonardo SpA. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $7.16, with an estimated average price of $6.77.Reduced: Sartorius AG (SRT3)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in Sartorius AG by 31.55%. The sale prices were between $440.8 and $593, with an estimated average price of $532.96. The stock is now traded at around $578.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 243 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Boral Ltd (BLD)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in Boral Ltd by 69.44%. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 3,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd (6178)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd by 23.87%. The sale prices were between $910 and $1003, with an estimated average price of $945.67. The stock is now traded at around $883.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 11,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: CA Immobilien Anlagen AG (CAI)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG by 37.07%. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 460 shares as of 2021-09-30.Reduced: Aroundtown SA (AT1)
DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in Aroundtown SA by 23.76%. The sale prices were between $5.94 and $6.96, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.256000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 9,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.
