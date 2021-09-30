DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF Buys Dassault Systemes SE, Prosus NV, Universal Music Group NV, Sells ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, CapitaLand, TeamViewer AG

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dassault Systemes SE, Prosus NV, Universal Music Group NV, Sonova Holding AG, Straumann Holding AG, sells ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA, CapitaLand, TeamViewer AG, Sartorius AG, AMP during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF. As of 2021Q3, DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF owns 1095 stocks with a total value of $178 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Nestle SA (NESN) - 27,663 shares, 1.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.77% ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 4,122 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Roche Holding AG (ROG) - 6,904 shares, 1.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Toyota Motor Corp (7203) - 126,500 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.53% Novartis AG (NOVN) - 23,923 shares, 1.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.85%

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Dassault Systemes SE. The purchase prices were between $40.82 and $50.94, with an estimated average price of $46.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,794 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Universal Music Group NV. The purchase prices were between $23 and $25.1, with an estimated average price of $23.59. The stock is now traded at around $24.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 7,950 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in DNB Bank ASA. The purchase prices were between $175 and $199.95, with an estimated average price of $186.5. The stock is now traded at around $198.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 8,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Sonova Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $330.2 and $384.5, with an estimated average price of $358.17. The stock is now traded at around $354.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 532 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Straumann Holding AG. The purchase prices were between $1479 and $1932.5, with an estimated average price of $1703.14. The stock is now traded at around $1942.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 113 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Prosus NV by 94.66%. The purchase prices were between $67.66 and $82.48, with an estimated average price of $74.45. The stock is now traded at around $73.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 8,559 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in BioNTech SE by 688.12%. The purchase prices were between $205.93 and $447.23, with an estimated average price of $316.66. The stock is now traded at around $254.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in SoftBank Corp by 66.46%. The purchase prices were between $1429.5 and $1615, with an estimated average price of $1493.44. The stock is now traded at around $1439.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Icon PLC by 42.18%. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in CureVac NV by 430.97%. The purchase prices were between $49.26 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $60.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 823 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Farfetch Ltd by 38.81%. The purchase prices were between $36.9 and $50.66, with an estimated average price of $44.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA. The sale prices were between $20.81 and $23.96, with an estimated average price of $22.76.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in CapitaLand Ltd. The sale prices were between $3.68 and $4.11, with an estimated average price of $3.98.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in TeamViewer AG. The sale prices were between $25.61 and $32.3, with an estimated average price of $28.52.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in SES SA. The sale prices were between $6.5 and $7.7, with an estimated average price of $6.95.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in AMP Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.92 and $1.16, with an estimated average price of $1.07.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Leonardo SpA. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $7.16, with an estimated average price of $6.77.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in Sartorius AG by 31.55%. The sale prices were between $440.8 and $593, with an estimated average price of $532.96. The stock is now traded at around $578.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in Boral Ltd by 69.44%. The sale prices were between $5.79 and $7.41, with an estimated average price of $6.71. The stock is now traded at around $6.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 3,252 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd by 23.87%. The sale prices were between $910 and $1003, with an estimated average price of $945.67. The stock is now traded at around $883.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 11,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in CA Immobilien Anlagen AG by 37.07%. The sale prices were between $35.15 and $37.8, with an estimated average price of $36.78. The stock is now traded at around $33.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 460 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF reduced to a holding in Aroundtown SA by 23.76%. The sale prices were between $5.94 and $6.96, with an estimated average price of $6.49. The stock is now traded at around $5.256000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. DeltaShares(R) S&P International Managed Risk ETF still held 9,516 shares as of 2021-09-30.