DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF Buys Xiaomi Corp, Samsung Electronics Co, MTN Group, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Meituan, Naspers

New Purchases: 01810, MTN, 06098, ASX, KFH, OTP, 02333,

01810, MTN, 06098, ASX, KFH, OTP, 02333, Added Positions: 005935, 1180,

005935, 1180, Reduced Positions: TSM, 03690, NPN, 005930, INFY, 00700, JD, 00939, NIO, 000660, 02269, VALE, BIDU, NTES, 01398, 035420, BABA, OGZPY, 02318, SBRCY, IBN, 035720, 1120, 051910, 006400, LUKOY, 03968, 005380, ZTO, ITUB, 2010, 03988, YUMC, PBR.A.PFD, 005490, PDD, BBD, 01211, BBCA, 068270, 02331, PBR, YNDX, 02382, 000270, 7010, NOVKY, 00175, UMC, NILSY, NBK, FAB, 105560, AMXL, 055550, FSR, 2222, OJSCY, 012330, 02319, 02313, 051900, WALMEX, FEMSAUBD, GMEXICOB, GFNORTEO, TCOM, 066570, ABEV, 1295, 02628, 096770, 03328, 00386, 1155, 01109, 207940, 01177, OAOFY, 028260, 003550, 036570, TLKM, 06969, STNE, BBRI, 02020, 01288, BGNE, BILI, 005387, 051915, 005385,

TSM, 03690, NPN, 005930, INFY, 00700, JD, 00939, NIO, 000660, 02269, VALE, BIDU, NTES, 01398, 035420, BABA, OGZPY, 02318, SBRCY, IBN, 035720, 1120, 051910, 006400, LUKOY, 03968, 005380, ZTO, ITUB, 2010, 03988, YUMC, PBR.A.PFD, 005490, PDD, BBD, 01211, BBCA, 068270, 02331, PBR, YNDX, 02382, 000270, 7010, NOVKY, 00175, UMC, NILSY, NBK, FAB, 105560, AMXL, 055550, FSR, 2222, OJSCY, 012330, 02319, 02313, 051900, WALMEX, FEMSAUBD, GMEXICOB, GFNORTEO, TCOM, 066570, ABEV, 1295, 02628, 096770, 03328, 00386, 1155, 01109, 207940, 01177, OAOFY, 028260, 003550, 036570, TLKM, 06969, STNE, BBRI, 02020, 01288, BGNE, BILI, 005387, 051915, 005385, Sold Out: 01024, EDU, TAL, 02601, 01918, VIPS, BAP, 006405,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Xiaomi Corp, Samsung Electronics Co, MTN Group, Country Garden Services Holdings Co, ASE Technology Holding Co, sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Meituan, Naspers, Infosys, China Construction Bank Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF. As of 2021Q3, DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF owns 104 stocks with a total value of $33 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltashares%28r%29+s%26p+em+100+%26+managed+risk+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 26,435 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 14,185 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.39% Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 25,600 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.47% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 10,128 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92% Meituan (03690) - 40,900 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.27%

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Xiaomi Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.35 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 167,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in MTN Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.84 and $142.9, with an estimated average price of $119.51. The stock is now traded at around $168.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.1 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Kuwait Finance House KSC. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $0.83, with an estimated average price of $0.8. The stock is now traded at around $0.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 49,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in OTP Bank PLC. The purchase prices were between $15570 and $18750, with an estimated average price of $17016.5. The stock is now traded at around $16150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $68400 and $75200, with an estimated average price of $71872.3. The stock is now traded at around $72400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Kuaishou Technology. The sale prices were between $65.75 and $183.2, with an estimated average price of $105.89.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $24.7, with an estimated average price of $22.95.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Sunac China Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $20.14.

DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.77.