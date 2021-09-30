DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF Buys Xiaomi Corp, Samsung Electronics Co, MTN Group, Sells Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Meituan, Naspers

- New Purchases: 01810, MTN, 06098, ASX, KFH, OTP, 02333,
- Added Positions: 005935, 1180,
- Reduced Positions: TSM, 03690, NPN, 005930, INFY, 00700, JD, 00939, NIO, 000660, 02269, VALE, BIDU, NTES, 01398, 035420, BABA, OGZPY, 02318, SBRCY, IBN, 035720, 1120, 051910, 006400, LUKOY, 03968, 005380, ZTO, ITUB, 2010, 03988, YUMC, PBR.A.PFD, 005490, PDD, BBD, 01211, BBCA, 068270, 02331, PBR, YNDX, 02382, 000270, 7010, NOVKY, 00175, UMC, NILSY, NBK, FAB, 105560, AMXL, 055550, FSR, 2222, OJSCY, 012330, 02319, 02313, 051900, WALMEX, FEMSAUBD, GMEXICOB, GFNORTEO, TCOM, 066570, ABEV, 1295, 02628, 096770, 03328, 00386, 1155, 01109, 207940, 01177, OAOFY, 028260, 003550, 036570, TLKM, 06969, STNE, BBRI, 02020, 01288, BGNE, BILI, 005387, 051915, 005385,
- Sold Out: 01024, EDU, TAL, 02601, 01918, VIPS, BAP, 006405,
For the details of DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltashares%28r%29+s%26p+em+100+%26+managed+risk+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930) - 26,435 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.75%
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 14,185 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.39%
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 25,600 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.47%
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 10,128 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.92%
- Meituan (03690) - 40,900 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.27%
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Xiaomi Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.35 and $28.25, with an estimated average price of $25.08. The stock is now traded at around $18.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 167,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: MTN Group Ltd (MTN)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in MTN Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $101.84 and $142.9, with an estimated average price of $119.51. The stock is now traded at around $168.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 17,384 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd (06098)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.1 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $62.9. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (ASX)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7.73 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $8.69. The stock is now traded at around $7.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 17,330 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Kuwait Finance House KSC (KFH)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Kuwait Finance House KSC. The purchase prices were between $0.75 and $0.83, with an estimated average price of $0.8. The stock is now traded at around $0.835000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 49,637 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: OTP Bank PLC (OTP)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in OTP Bank PLC. The purchase prices were between $15570 and $18750, with an estimated average price of $17016.5. The stock is now traded at around $16150.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 2,243 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd by 58.01%. The purchase prices were between $68400 and $75200, with an estimated average price of $71872.3. The stock is now traded at around $72400.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,343 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Kuaishou Technology (01024)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Kuaishou Technology. The sale prices were between $65.75 and $183.2, with an estimated average price of $105.89.Sold Out: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The sale prices were between $1.7 and $7.81, with an estimated average price of $3.23.Sold Out: TAL Education Group (TAL)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in TAL Education Group. The sale prices were between $4.36 and $23.4, with an estimated average price of $9.01.Sold Out: China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd (02601)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.35 and $24.7, with an estimated average price of $22.95.Sold Out: Sunac China Holdings Ltd (01918)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Sunac China Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $12.96 and $26.6, with an estimated average price of $20.14.Sold Out: Vipshop Holdings Ltd (VIPS)
DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $10.99 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $15.77.
Here is the complete portfolio of DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF. Also check out:
1. DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DeltaShares(R) S&P EM 100 & Managed Risk ETF keeps buying