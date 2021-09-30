GraniteShares ETF Trust Buys Visa Inc, Comcast Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc

- New Purchases: V, CMCSA, PEP, MDT, UPS, CHTR, GS, ADP, TFC, MMC, CVNA, APTV, WCN, DFS, YUM, CPRT, FRC, NUE, LH, BILL, BBY, LNG, RJF, COO, DISCA, NLOK, PLUG, MASI, BRO, NUAN, MOH, RH, SJM, NVCR, EMN, VSCO,
- Added Positions: NVDA, AMZN, ADI, MSFT, PYPL, GOOGL, CRM, SNAP, TMO, UNH, NOW, OKTA, IVV, ADBE, DHR, ORCL, SQ, TWLO, BLK, LLY, MRVL, DOCU, ZM, CRWD, AMD, ALGN, BSX, BMY, GLW, HD, INTU, ISRG, LOW, VMW, PANW, WDAY, HUBS, ROKU, MDB, CHWY, DDOG, ATVI, A, AMGN, AJG, ADSK, BK, BIIB, BF.B, CBRE, CVS, CNC, CRL, CI, CTAS, CSGP, COST, DE, DXCM, EW, EXAS, FDX, HEI, INFO, IDXX, ILMN, ICE, SPGI, MCHP, MCO, MS, NDAQ, NTAP, POOL, SIVB, SGEN, TJX, TECH, ANTM, WST, ZBRA, EBAY, CMG, PODD, LULU, MSCI, FTNT, ZG, HZNP, EPAM, SPLK, FANG, ABBV, ZTS, IQV, CDW, RNG, VEEV, PAYC, ZEN, CTLT, ETSY, TDOC, TTD, COUP, PINS, DT, PTON, ABMD, AKAM, ALNY, ABC, ANSS, BMRN, CDNS, KMX, CERN, CGNX, CMI, DHI, DPZ, ENTG, EXPD, FICO, GRMN, HPQ, HOLX, HUM, MTCH, INCY, BBWI, MKTX, MAS, MTD, MPWR, NVR, ON, ODFL, PPG, PTC, PKI, RMD, STX, SWKS, SNPS, TROW, TTWO, TER, TRMB, TYL, URI, VRSN, VRTX, XLNX, TEL, DG, FLT, ENPH, BURL, ANET, W, GDDY, DOW,
- Reduced Positions: WMT, NKE, INTC, AMAT, ACN, CSCO, TGT, QCOM, MU, QRVO, TSCO, SBAC, MSI, KR, KLAC, MNST, FITB, EA, STZ, CLX, CTXS, AZO,
- Sold Out: TSLA, JPM, MA, NFLX, MCD, SCHW, CAT, EL, SYK, PNC, FISV, DELL, BDX, ETN, KMB, ROST, ALXN, VIAC, MCK, STT, MXIM, AMP, DLTR, NTRS, MLM, MTB, J, STE, TFX, CAH, PHM, FMC, WAB, CPB, SAM, SMG, OGN,
These are the top 5 holdings of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,815 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,561 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,314 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,527 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 14,153 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $217.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 10,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 22,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $215.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $652.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $309.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)
GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $423.83 and $452.11, with an estimated average price of $440.19. The stock is now traded at around $479.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)
GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in Okta Inc by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $229.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $559.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45.
Here is the complete portfolio of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF.
