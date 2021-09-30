Logo
GraniteShares ETF Trust Buys Visa Inc, Comcast Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Sells Tesla Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
1 minutes ago
Article's Main Image
Investment company GraniteShares ETF Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Visa Inc, Comcast Corp, PepsiCo Inc, Medtronic PLC, United Parcel Service Inc, sells Tesla Inc, JPMorgan Chase, Mastercard Inc, Netflix Inc, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, GraniteShares ETF Trust. As of 2021Q3, GraniteShares ETF Trust owns 251 stocks with a total value of $124 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/graniteshares+xout+u.s.+large+cap+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,815 shares, 9.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 36,561 shares, 8.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,314 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,527 shares, 6.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.16%
  5. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 14,153 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
New Purchase: Visa Inc (V)

GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in Visa Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.05 and $250.93, with an estimated average price of $234.41. The stock is now traded at around $217.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 10,379 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $54.75 and $61.75, with an estimated average price of $58.36. The stock is now traded at around $50.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 22,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 6,508 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in Medtronic PLC. The purchase prices were between $122.75 and $135.17, with an estimated average price of $129.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 6,768 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in United Parcel Service Inc. The purchase prices were between $182.1 and $214.26, with an estimated average price of $197.6. The stock is now traded at around $215.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 4,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

GraniteShares ETF Trust initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $701.37 and $821.01, with an estimated average price of $759.13. The stock is now traded at around $652.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 1,065 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 21.80%. The purchase prices were between $181.61 and $228.43, with an estimated average price of $207.92. The stock is now traded at around $309.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 13,072 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 48.62%. The purchase prices were between $158.98 and $178.53, with an estimated average price of $167.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,687 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 325.00%. The purchase prices were between $423.83 and $452.11, with an estimated average price of $440.19. The stock is now traded at around $479.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 170 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Okta Inc (OKTA)

GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in Okta Inc by 47.63%. The purchase prices were between $228.93 and $271.75, with an estimated average price of $248.53. The stock is now traded at around $229.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 778 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 23.60%. The purchase prices were between $332.7 and $514.06, with an estimated average price of $403.75. The stock is now traded at around $559.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 330 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)

GraniteShares ETF Trust added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 21.68%. The purchase prices were between $207.9 and $277.8, with an estimated average price of $235.75. The stock is now traded at around $161.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 421 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $643.38 and $791.36, with an estimated average price of $706.1.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The sale prices were between $146.97 and $166.98, with an estimated average price of $156.81.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $229.26 and $248.11, with an estimated average price of $238.61.

Sold Out: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

GraniteShares ETF Trust sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $66.68 and $77.38, with an estimated average price of $71.45.



Here is the complete portfolio of GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF. Also check out:

1. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GraniteShares XOUT U.S. Large Cap ETF keeps buying
Author's Avatar
