Resolute Advisors LLC Buys Shopify Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Snap Inc, Sells SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Resolute Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Shopify Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Snap Inc, Naspers, DoorDash Inc, sells SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, NVIDIA Corp, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolute Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Resolute Advisors LLC owns 526 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resolute Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resolute+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Resolute Advisors LLC
  1. Unity Software Inc (U) - 4,027,194 shares, 69.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 718,300 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,253 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.70%
  4. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 284,031 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,744 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.96%
New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1400.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: DoorDash Inc (DASH)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $63.07, with an estimated average price of $58.57. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL)

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $403.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Naspers Ltd (NPSNY)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 55950.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Prosus NV (PROSY)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Prosus NV by 55950.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 56,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 172.40%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 2111.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO)

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 18421.05%. The purchase prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $46.64 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $50.2.

Sold Out: Grupo Financiero Galicia SA (GGAL)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $423.83 and $452.11, with an estimated average price of $440.19.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.13 and $115.76, with an estimated average price of $115.1.

Sold Out: Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $75.59 and $80.73, with an estimated average price of $78.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of Resolute Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. Resolute Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Resolute Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Resolute Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Resolute Advisors LLC keeps buying
