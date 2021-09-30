Resolute Advisors LLC Buys Shopify Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Snap Inc, Sells SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: SHOP, SNAP, DASH, WCLD, ABCL, UBER, PINS, ESTC, LYFT, VHT, AMPL, WPLCF, PD, LHDX, EH, RQI, ASR, SFIX, WRBY, RKT, PTON, ARKG, HAP, DNP, SONO, DOMO, DBX, TEAM, NZTCF, HIMS, VSCO, TMC, BBWI, EZA, EWZ, BTI, PHO, GE, HII, PATH, POSH, MTB, SEEL, SNOW, UAL, VEOEY, VNO, AVID, MRNA, CLDR, SPLK, GRPN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Shopify Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Snap Inc, Naspers, DoorDash Inc, sells SPDR S&P Bank ETF, Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, NVIDIA Corp, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Resolute Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q3, Resolute Advisors LLC owns 526 stocks with a total value of $734 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Resolute Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/resolute+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Unity Software Inc (U) - 4,027,194 shares, 69.25% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) - 718,300 shares, 7.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 98,253 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.70% Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 284,031 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.97% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 50,744 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.96%

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $1346.55 and $1643.32, with an estimated average price of $1498.75. The stock is now traded at around $1400.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 4,233 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23. The stock is now traded at around $48.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 39,695 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in DoorDash Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.33 and $222.91, with an estimated average price of $191.19. The stock is now traded at around $156.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 6,770 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Wisdom Tree Cloud Computing Fund. The purchase prices were between $54.26 and $63.07, with an estimated average price of $58.57. The stock is now traded at around $53.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $38.48 and $51.71, with an estimated average price of $43.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 19,184 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC initiated holding in AbCellera Biologics Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.85 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $17.74. The stock is now traded at around $14.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 43,440 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.96%. The purchase prices were between $354.18 and $381.69, with an estimated average price of $367.93. The stock is now traded at around $403.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 50,744 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Naspers Ltd by 55950.00%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $41.54, with an estimated average price of $36.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 56,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Prosus NV by 55950.00%. The purchase prices were between $15.8 and $19.47, with an estimated average price of $17.57. The stock is now traded at around $16.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 56,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 172.40%. The purchase prices were between $220.61 and $280.47, with an estimated average price of $246.56. The stock is now traded at around $280.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,448 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 2111.00%. The purchase prices were between $131.88 and $175.88, with an estimated average price of $152.79. The stock is now traded at around $171.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,422 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC added to a holding in Take-Two Interactive Software Inc by 18421.05%. The purchase prices were between $145.25 and $178.97, with an estimated average price of $162.18. The stock is now traded at around $179.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Bank ETF. The sale prices were between $46.64 and $53.28, with an estimated average price of $50.2.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia SA. The sale prices were between $7.79 and $11.54, with an estimated average price of $9.17.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $423.83 and $452.11, with an estimated average price of $440.19.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $114.13 and $115.76, with an estimated average price of $115.1.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Western Digital Corp. The sale prices were between $55.47 and $70.89, with an estimated average price of $62.94.

Resolute Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $75.59 and $80.73, with an estimated average price of $78.64.