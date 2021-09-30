Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund Buys Devon Energy Corp, Ares Management Corp, Icon PLC, Sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Zynga Inc, Landstar System Inc

New Purchases: ARES, ICLR, SWTX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Devon Energy Corp, Ares Management Corp, Icon PLC, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Invesco, sells Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Zynga Inc, Landstar System Inc, PVH Corp, Qualys Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund . As of 2021Q3, Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund owns 62 stocks with a total value of $138 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 16,288 shares, 3.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Etsy Inc (ETSY) - 20,305 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 117,268 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.49% Synchrony Financial (SYF) - 84,214 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Entegris Inc (ENTG) - 31,371 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Ares Management Corp. The purchase prices were between $61.46 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $72.01. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 24,678 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund initiated holding in Icon PLC. The purchase prices were between $208.53 and $283.04, with an estimated average price of $242.91. The stock is now traded at around $307.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 5,789 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund initiated holding in SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.66 and $88.26, with an estimated average price of $77.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 13,861 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 83.49%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 117,268 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp by 50.48%. The purchase prices were between $69.36 and $81.02, with an estimated average price of $75.38. The stock is now traded at around $95.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 46,404 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Invesco Ltd by 63.58%. The purchase prices were between $23.42 and $26.95, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 123,058 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund added to a holding in Lithia Motors Inc by 87.22%. The purchase prices were between $317.04 and $381.52, with an estimated average price of $347.83. The stock is now traded at around $294.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,843 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.77 and $85.47, with an estimated average price of $79.09.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Zynga Inc. The sale prices were between $7.47 and $11.16, with an estimated average price of $9.11.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Landstar System Inc. The sale prices were between $149.3 and $171.86, with an estimated average price of $159.81.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Qualys Inc. The sale prices were between $98.68 and $119.76, with an estimated average price of $109.57.

Fiera Capital Small Mid-cap Growth Fund sold out a holding in Advanced Energy Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $82.73 and $111, with an estimated average price of $93.71.