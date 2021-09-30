M3Sixty Funds Trust Buys Datadog Inc, Ford Motor Co, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Snap Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: DDOG, F, GDRX, C, MU, CRL, BURL, ULTA, DOW, LULU, LUV, VZ, SEDG, MCHP, ABC, MCK,

Investment company M3Sixty Funds Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Datadog Inc, Ford Motor Co, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Snap Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M3Sixty Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, M3Sixty Funds Trust owns 30 stocks with a total value of $81 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,403 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,287 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.57% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,245 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.42% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,557 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.31% Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 44,252 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $183.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 19,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 178,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 60,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 32,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 31,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $375.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M3Sixty Funds Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 26,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23.

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.

M3Sixty Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.42%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2958.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. M3Sixty Funds Trust still held 2,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.