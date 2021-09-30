M3Sixty Funds Trust Buys Datadog Inc, Ford Motor Co, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Snap Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

- New Purchases: DDOG, F, GDRX, C, MU, CRL, BURL, ULTA, DOW, LULU, LUV, VZ, SEDG, MCHP, ABC, MCK,
- Added Positions: MSFT, AMZN, AAPL, SBUX,
- Reduced Positions: GOOGL, AMD,
- Sold Out: SNAP, PYPL, NFLX, PTON, LRCX, CMG, DOCU, ZBH, RNG, ZEN, SYF, HWM, FDX, NXPI, COP, QCOM, CMA, KLAC,
These are the top 5 holdings of F
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,403 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.44%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,287 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.57%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,245 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.42%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,557 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.31%
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 44,252 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $183.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 19,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 178,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)
M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 60,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)
M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 32,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 31,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $375.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
M3Sixty Funds Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 26,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)
M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)
M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)
M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
M3Sixty Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.42%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2958.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. M3Sixty Funds Trust still held 2,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.
