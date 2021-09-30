Logo
M3Sixty Funds Trust Buys Datadog Inc, Ford Motor Co, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Sells Snap Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company M3Sixty Funds Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Datadog Inc, Ford Motor Co, GoodRx Holdings Inc, Citigroup Inc, Micron Technology Inc, sells Snap Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Lam Research Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, M3Sixty Funds Trust. As of 2021Q3, M3Sixty Funds Trust owns 30 stocks with a total value of $81 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of F's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/f/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of F
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,403 shares, 9.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.44%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,287 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.57%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 2,245 shares, 7.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 94.42%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,557 shares, 6.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.31%
  5. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 44,252 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.1%
New Purchase: Datadog Inc (DDOG)

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $103.48 and $148.69, with an estimated average price of $126.16. The stock is now traded at around $183.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 19,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $12.57 and $14.93, with an estimated average price of $13.61. The stock is now traded at around $20.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 178,291 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in GoodRx Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $46.98, with an estimated average price of $36.33. The stock is now traded at around $33.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.07%. The holding were 60,232 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $65.08 and $74.3, with an estimated average price of $69.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 32,226 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.23 and $82, with an estimated average price of $75.15. The stock is now traded at around $94.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 31,830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

M3Sixty Funds Trust initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.64 and $458.3, with an estimated average price of $415.21. The stock is now traded at around $375.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

M3Sixty Funds Trust added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 34.57%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.37%. The holding were 26,287 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Snap Inc (SNAP)

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Snap Inc. The sale prices were between $59.31 and $83.11, with an estimated average price of $72.23.

Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $259 and $308.53, with an estimated average price of $283.9.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $510.72 and $610.34, with an estimated average price of $550.68.

Sold Out: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $85.4 and $126.43, with an estimated average price of $110.52.

Sold Out: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $565.97 and $649.78, with an estimated average price of $608.7.

Sold Out: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

M3Sixty Funds Trust sold out a holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The sale prices were between $1538.23 and $1944.05, with an estimated average price of $1816.7.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

M3Sixty Funds Trust reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 94.42%. The sale prices were between $2448.89 and $2904.31, with an estimated average price of $2720.51. The stock is now traded at around $2958.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2%. M3Sixty Funds Trust still held 2,245 shares as of 2021-09-30.



