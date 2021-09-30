Jpmorgan Trust Iv Buys DTE Energy Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Sempra Energy, Leidos Holdings Inc

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Jpmorgan Trust Iv Buys DTE Energy Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Sempra Energy, Leidos Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jpmorgan Trust Iv (Current Portfolio) buys DTE Energy Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Mastercard Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, sells CMS Energy Corp, Sempra Energy, Leidos Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Amphenol Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jpmorgan Trust Iv. As of 2021Q3, Jpmorgan Trust Iv owns 92 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jpmorgan+equity+premium+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund
  1. DTE Energy Co (DTE) - 202,227 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 41,821 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.82%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 70,001 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.12%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,320 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.60%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,533 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.77%
New Purchase: DTE Energy Co (DTE)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 202,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 369,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $246.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 271.19%. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $692.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 30,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 188.19%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 72,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 110.02%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $360.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 52,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 434.02%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $247.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 56,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 499.41%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 120,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 215.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $140.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 90,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4.

Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08.

Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2.

Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.

Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43.



Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund. Also check out:

1. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus