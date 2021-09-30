Jpmorgan Trust Iv Buys DTE Energy Co, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Sells CMS Energy Corp, Sempra Energy, Leidos Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: DTE, CNP, STZ, BBY, OTIS,
- Added Positions: ORLY, NSC, MA, UNP, WEC, WMT, GOOGL, ODFL, TGT, TMO, BMY, JNJ, ACN, MDLZ, MSFT, AMZN, ABBV, LOW, TT, INTU, PGR, SWK, UNH, LLY, PG, PEP, UPS, DE, CMCSA, VZ, V, HSY, KO, AVY, XEL, SPGI, MRK, TMUS, KMB, CB, ADP, NEE, FB, HIG, PLD, NFLX, TXN, WFC, TRP, USB, MDT, EQIX, NKE, PSA, LIN, AJG, ANTM, REGN, VRTX, EVRG, ADI, CTVA, SUI, PM, ETN, ORCL, BRK.B, MO, NOC, TRV, ADBE, STX, EMN, ICE, BSX, DUK, BIIB, GWW, TFC, PPG, CHTR, BAH, RF, EL, DG,
- Reduced Positions: COST, AAPL,
- Sold Out: CMS, SRE, LDOS, TJX, APH,
These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Fund
- DTE Energy Co (DTE) - 202,227 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Intuit Inc (INTU) - 41,821 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.82%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 70,001 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,320 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.60%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 78,533 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.77%
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in DTE Energy Co. The purchase prices were between $111.43 and $122.13, with an estimated average price of $117.27. The stock is now traded at around $117.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 202,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.43 and $26.9, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $27.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 369,617 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $209.08 and $232.03, with an estimated average price of $218.36. The stock is now traded at around $246.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 27,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Best Buy Co Inc (BBY)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Best Buy Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.74 and $121.89, with an estimated average price of $112.41. The stock is now traded at around $99.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,035 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $82 and $92.37, with an estimated average price of $87.91. The stock is now traded at around $86.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 33,937 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc by 271.19%. The purchase prices were between $575.38 and $626.33, with an estimated average price of $599.88. The stock is now traded at around $692.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 30,519 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 188.19%. The purchase prices were between $239.24 and $273.35, with an estimated average price of $256.57. The stock is now traded at around $291.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 72,934 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 110.02%. The purchase prices were between $337.38 and $393.26, with an estimated average price of $363.45. The stock is now traded at around $360.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 52,139 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 434.02%. The purchase prices were between $196.01 and $228.35, with an estimated average price of $216.07. The stock is now traded at around $247.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 56,569 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 499.41%. The purchase prices were between $87.77 and $97.59, with an estimated average price of $93.76. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 120,266 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 215.98%. The purchase prices were between $139.32 and $151.45, with an estimated average price of $144.54. The stock is now traded at around $140.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 90,711 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.86 and $65.61, with an estimated average price of $62.4.Sold Out: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Sempra Energy. The sale prices were between $123.62 and $136.76, with an estimated average price of $132.08.Sold Out: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $90.9 and $107.11, with an estimated average price of $99.2.Sold Out: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $65.03 and $75.81, with an estimated average price of $69.81.Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Jpmorgan Trust Iv sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43.
