JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Investment company JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund. As of 2021Q3, JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund. Also check out:
1. JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund keeps buying
These are the top 5 holdings of JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund
- JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 39,286 shares, 35.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45%
- JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 24,871 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio.
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 16,027 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 7,756 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 6,162 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%
JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $210.45 and $229.99, with an estimated average price of $220.4. The stock is now traded at around $224.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.
