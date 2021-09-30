JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Added Positions: IWM, IEMG,

IWM, IEMG, Reduced Positions: JAGG, BBRE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund. As of 2021Q3, JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund owns 6 stocks with a total value of $6 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (JAGG) - 39,286 shares, 35.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.45% JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (JPHY) - 24,871 shares, 21.57% of the total portfolio. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 16,027 shares, 16.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.92% iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) - 7,756 shares, 10.10% of the total portfolio. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) - 6,162 shares, 9.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.25%

JPMorgan SmartSpending 2015 Fund added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 63.78%. The purchase prices were between $210.45 and $229.99, with an estimated average price of $220.4. The stock is now traded at around $224.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 1,777 shares as of 2021-09-30.