DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF Buys Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Sells GameStop Corp, Saia Inc, MicroStrategy Inc

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF Buys Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Sells GameStop Corp, Saia Inc, MicroStrategy Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF (Current Portfolio) buys Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, World Fuel Services Corp, Cinemark Holdings Inc, sells GameStop Corp, Saia Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Sykes Enterprises Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF. As of 2021Q3, DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF owns 601 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/deltashares%28r%29+s%26p+600+managed+risk+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF
  1. Macy's Inc (M) - 9,643 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71%
  2. Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 1,101 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66%
  3. Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 1,344 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33%
  4. (STMP) - 566 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
  5. Power Integrations Inc (POWI) - 1,864 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%
New Purchase: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Treehouse Foods Inc (THS)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: World Fuel Services Corp (INT)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Trustmark Corp (TRMK)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Trustmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc by 198.46%. The purchase prices were between $65.48 and $112.84, with an estimated average price of $84.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: SelectQuote Inc (SLQT)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 194.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Mr. Cooper Group Inc (COOP)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.52 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $77.17. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Green Plains Inc (GPRE)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: GameStop Corp (GME)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

Sold Out: Saia Inc (SAIA)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

Sold Out: MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21.

Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

Sold Out: (CORE)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

Sold Out: (LMNX)

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.



Here is the complete portfolio of DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF. Also check out:

1. DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus