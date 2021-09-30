DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF Buys Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, Sells GameStop Corp, Saia Inc, MicroStrategy Inc

New Purchases: LGND, THS, INT, TRMK, CNK, ATGE, HCSG, LKFN, MSEX, STRA, BLFS, QURE, WW,

Reduced Positions: CPE, PLAY, MDRX, ODP, RILY, EHTH, SAH, SAFE, AGYS, UFI, PBI, OXM, MCS, VRE, HIBB, HT, HVT, DBD, CUTR,
Sold Out: GME, SAIA, MSTR, SYKE, CORE, LMNX, USCR, CBB, TISI, SPOK, BELFB, UIHC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc, Treehouse Foods Inc, World Fuel Services Corp, Cinemark Holdings Inc, sells GameStop Corp, Saia Inc, MicroStrategy Inc, Sykes Enterprises Inc, during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF. As of 2021Q3, DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF owns 601 stocks with a total value of $32 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Macy's Inc (M) - 9,643 shares, 0.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.71% Chart Industries Inc (GTLS) - 1,101 shares, 0.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Omnicell Inc (OMCL) - 1,344 shares, 0.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.33% (STMP) - 566 shares, 0.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62% Power Integrations Inc (POWI) - 1,864 shares, 0.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.02%

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 516 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Treehouse Foods Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.48 and $46.53, with an estimated average price of $40.91. The stock is now traded at around $39.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,724 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in World Fuel Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.51 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.03. The stock is now traded at around $27.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,963 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Cinemark Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.94 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $17.07. The stock is now traded at around $16.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 3,292 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Trustmark Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.01 and $33.27, with an estimated average price of $30.69. The stock is now traded at around $32.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,931 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF initiated holding in Lakeland Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $56.22 and $72.86, with an estimated average price of $65.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 782 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc by 198.46%. The purchase prices were between $65.48 and $112.84, with an estimated average price of $84.68. The stock is now traded at around $70.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,164 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in SelectQuote Inc by 194.93%. The purchase prices were between $7.89 and $19.75, with an estimated average price of $15.07. The stock is now traded at around $9.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Mr. Cooper Group Inc by 32.60%. The purchase prices were between $32.69 and $41.29, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $41.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,664 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $61.52 and $98.65, with an estimated average price of $77.17. The stock is now traded at around $75.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,174 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Cytokinetics Inc by 21.85%. The purchase prices were between $18.54 and $35.74, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,582 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF added to a holding in Green Plains Inc by 32.51%. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $34.3. The stock is now traded at around $36.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,659 shares as of 2021-09-30.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in GameStop Corp. The sale prices were between $146.8 and $218.24, with an estimated average price of $183.4.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Saia Inc. The sale prices were between $193.22 and $254.14, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in MicroStrategy Inc. The sale prices were between $498.72 and $767.73, with an estimated average price of $642.21.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $53.11 and $54, with an estimated average price of $53.65.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $41.1 and $46, with an estimated average price of $43.34.

DeltaShares(R) S&P 600 Managed Risk ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $36.76 and $37.01, with an estimated average price of $36.88.