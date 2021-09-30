Capitol Series Trust Buys Match Group Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc

Added Positions: MTCH, TTWO, V, FISV, HD, IAA, TJX, BR,

MTCH, TTWO, V, FISV, HD, IAA, TJX, BR, Sold Out: CTXS,

Investment company Capitol Series Trust Current Portfolio ) buys Match Group Inc, sells Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capitol Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, Capitol Series Trust owns 29 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alta Quality Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+quality+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,300 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,280 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 8,300 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,900 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 12,200 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio.

Capitol Series Trust added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $134.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.