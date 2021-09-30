Capitol Series Trust Buys Match Group Inc, Sells Citrix Systems Inc

Investment company Capitol Series Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Match Group Inc, sells Citrix Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capitol Series Trust. As of 2021Q3, Capitol Series Trust owns 29 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alta Quality Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Alta Quality Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alta Quality Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alta Quality Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alta Quality Growth Fund keeps buying
For the details of Alta Quality Growth Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alta+quality+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Alta Quality Growth Fund
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,300 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 23,280 shares, 6.48% of the total portfolio.
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 8,300 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 7,900 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio.
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 12,200 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio.
Capitol Series Trust added to a holding in Match Group Inc by 47.85%. The purchase prices were between $130.97 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $152.33. The stock is now traded at around $134.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 12,050 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
Capitol Series Trust sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $99 and $118.93, with an estimated average price of $108.04.
Here is the complete portfolio of Alta Quality Growth Fund. Also check out:
1. Alta Quality Growth Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alta Quality Growth Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alta Quality Growth Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alta Quality Growth Fund keeps buying