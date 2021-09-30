Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys CMC Materials Inc, WestRock Co, AGCO Corp, Sells Molina Healthcare Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys CMC Materials Inc, WestRock Co, AGCO Corp, sells Molina Healthcare Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 21 stocks with a total value of $45 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southernsun+u.s.+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund
  1. Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 28,300 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio.
  2. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 47,098 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
  3. The Brink's Co (BCO) - 44,586 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
  4. Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR) - 115,904 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
  5. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 35,627 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio.
Added: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $193.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 12,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: WestRock Co (WRK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in WestRock Co by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 34,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund keeps buying
