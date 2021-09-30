Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys CMC Materials Inc, WestRock Co, AGCO Corp, Sells Molina Healthcare Inc

- Added Positions: CCMP, WRK, UNVR, AGCO, MUSA, WU, FHN, TMX,
- Reduced Positions: MOH, CR, DAR, PII, CLH, AWI,
For the details of SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southernsun+u.s.+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of SouthernSun U.S. Equity Fund
- Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 28,300 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio.
- Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 47,098 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.56%
- The Brink's Co (BCO) - 44,586 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio.
- Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR) - 115,904 shares, 6.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.84%
- Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 35,627 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio.
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 39.78%. The purchase prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $193.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 12,895 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: WestRock Co (WRK)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in WestRock Co by 31.43%. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $50.58. The stock is now traded at around $43.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 34,560 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 22.85%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 13,494 shares as of 2021-09-30.
