Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Univar Solutions Inc, Dorman Products Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Univar Solutions Inc, Dorman Products Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, sells Frontdoor Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Clean Harbors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 23 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 286,216 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96% Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 145,235 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 230,847 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46% The Brink's Co (BCO) - 246,776 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32% MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) - 230,296 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 460,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Dorman Products Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $91.08 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $98.64. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 138,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $193.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 78,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $66.31 and $84.87, with an estimated average price of $74.99. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 163,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $68.84, with an estimated average price of $64.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 230,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 90,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $45.69.