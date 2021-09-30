Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Univar Solutions Inc, Dorman Products Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Sells Frontdoor Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Univar Solutions Inc, Dorman Products Inc, CMC Materials Inc, Malibu Boats Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc, sells Frontdoor Inc, Sanderson Farms Inc, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Clean Harbors Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 23 stocks with a total value of $285 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SouthernSun Small Cap Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/southernsun+small+cap+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SouthernSun Small Cap Fund
  1. Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR) - 286,216 shares, 7.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.96%
  2. Thor Industries Inc (THO) - 145,235 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.33%
  3. Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 230,847 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.46%
  4. The Brink's Co (BCO) - 246,776 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%
  5. MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) - 230,296 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.01%
New Purchase: Univar Solutions Inc (UNVR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Univar Solutions Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.05 and $24.64, with an estimated average price of $23.64. The stock is now traded at around $27.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 460,178 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Dorman Products Inc (DORM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Dorman Products Inc by 36.06%. The purchase prices were between $91.08 and $106.7, with an estimated average price of $98.64. The stock is now traded at around $107.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 138,575 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: CMC Materials Inc (CCMP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in CMC Materials Inc by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $120.37 and $150.62, with an estimated average price of $133.49. The stock is now traded at around $193.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 78,130 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Malibu Boats Inc by 31.38%. The purchase prices were between $66.31 and $84.87, with an estimated average price of $74.99. The stock is now traded at around $67.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 163,124 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 21.01%. The purchase prices were between $58.91 and $68.84, with an estimated average price of $64.19. The stock is now traded at around $86.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 230,296 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AGCO Corp (AGCO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AGCO Corp by 30.33%. The purchase prices were between $119.79 and $143.48, with an estimated average price of $130.92. The stock is now traded at around $117.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 90,108 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Frontdoor Inc (FTDR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Frontdoor Inc. The sale prices were between $40.85 and $51.05, with an estimated average price of $45.69.



