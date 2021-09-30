Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Buys International Business Machines Corp, Adobe Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Sells , Netflix Inc, McCormick Inc

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Buys International Business Machines Corp, Adobe Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Sells , Netflix Inc, McCormick Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Democratic Large Cap Core ETF (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Adobe Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Amphenol Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, sells , Netflix Inc, McCormick Inc, Catalent Inc, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Democratic Large Cap Core ETF. As of 2021Q3, Democratic Large Cap Core ETF owns 58 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/democratic+large+cap+core+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF
  1. M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 1,844 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.99%
  2. International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 1,846 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.88%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,651 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
  4. Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 673 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26%
  5. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 346 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.03%
Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 71.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $577.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $346.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95. The stock is now traded at around $145.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: (ALXN)

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93.



Here is the complete portfolio of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF. Also check out:

1. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Democratic Large Cap Core ETF keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus