Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Buys International Business Machines Corp, Adobe Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Sells , Netflix Inc, McCormick Inc

Added Positions: IBM, ADBE, MTB, APH, FB, IFF, CRM, AVY, OMC, IQV, DIS, AAPL, ROST, KLAC, RE, INCY, ED, WLTW, WDC, DISCA, PGR, SBUX, NTAP, FLT, PVH, CL, CDW, MCO, SYK, INFO, COST, WU, AMD, PLD, XYL, PAYX, EXPD, VTR, UAA, LYV, CARR, NLSN, NLOK,

IBM, ADBE, MTB, APH, FB, IFF, CRM, AVY, OMC, IQV, DIS, AAPL, ROST, KLAC, RE, INCY, ED, WLTW, WDC, DISCA, PGR, SBUX, NTAP, FLT, PVH, CL, CDW, MCO, SYK, INFO, COST, WU, AMD, PLD, XYL, PAYX, EXPD, VTR, UAA, LYV, CARR, NLSN, NLOK, Reduced Positions: NFLX, NVDA, LRCX, CTLT, KMB, DHR, HRL, HAS, HSIC, EA, AMT, A, IT, ALLE,

NFLX, NVDA, LRCX, CTLT, KMB, DHR, HRL, HAS, HSIC, EA, AMT, A, IT, ALLE, Sold Out: ALXN, MKC,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, Adobe Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Amphenol Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, sells , Netflix Inc, McCormick Inc, Catalent Inc, Hormel Foods Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Democratic Large Cap Core ETF. As of 2021Q3, Democratic Large Cap Core ETF owns 58 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/democratic+large+cap+core+etf/current-portfolio/portfolio

M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 1,844 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.99% International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 1,846 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.88% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,651 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10% Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 673 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26% Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 346 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.03%

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 71.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $577.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $346.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95. The stock is now traded at around $145.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.

Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93.