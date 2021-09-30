Democratic Large Cap Core ETF Buys International Business Machines Corp, Adobe Inc, M&T Bank Corp, Sells , Netflix Inc, McCormick Inc

- Added Positions: IBM, ADBE, MTB, APH, FB, IFF, CRM, AVY, OMC, IQV, DIS, AAPL, ROST, KLAC, RE, INCY, ED, WLTW, WDC, DISCA, PGR, SBUX, NTAP, FLT, PVH, CL, CDW, MCO, SYK, INFO, COST, WU, AMD, PLD, XYL, PAYX, EXPD, VTR, UAA, LYV, CARR, NLSN, NLOK,
- Reduced Positions: NFLX, NVDA, LRCX, CTLT, KMB, DHR, HRL, HAS, HSIC, EA, AMT, A, IT, ALLE,
- Sold Out: ALXN, MKC,
For the details of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/democratic+large+cap+core+etf/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF
- M&T Bank Corp (MTB) - 1,844 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 47.99%
- International Business Machines Corp (IBM) - 1,846 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.88%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,651 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.10%
- Meta Platforms Inc (FB) - 673 shares, 4.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26%
- Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 346 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 85.03%
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 71.88%. The purchase prices were between $127.01 and $140.26, with an estimated average price of $133.56. The stock is now traded at around $131.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 1,846 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 85.03%. The purchase prices were between $575.72 and $666.59, with an estimated average price of $629.42. The stock is now traded at around $577.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 346 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in M&T Bank Corp by 47.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.99 and $152.99, with an estimated average price of $138.71. The stock is now traded at around $153.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 1,844 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Amphenol Corp by 50.61%. The purchase prices were between $67.39 and $77.49, with an estimated average price of $73.43. The stock is now traded at around $86.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 2,705 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 23.26%. The purchase prices were between $336.95 and $382.18, with an estimated average price of $360.33. The stock is now traded at around $346.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 53.99%. The purchase prices were between $131.59 and $156.78, with an estimated average price of $146.95. The stock is now traded at around $145.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 830 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: (ALXN)
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $179.45 and $186.61, with an estimated average price of $183.84.Sold Out: McCormick & Co Inc (MKC)
Democratic Large Cap Core ETF sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $81.03 and $88.61, with an estimated average price of $85.93.
Here is the complete portfolio of Democratic Large Cap Core ETF. Also check out:
1. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's Undervalued Stocks
2. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Democratic Large Cap Core ETF's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Democratic Large Cap Core ETF keeps buying