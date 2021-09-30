Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Heineken NV, Sony Group Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Sells SGS AG, Alcon Inc, ABB

New Purchases: HEIA, SONY, NESN, AZE,

HEIA, SONY, NESN, AZE, Added Positions: EWJ, CCEP,

EWJ, CCEP, Reduced Positions: BNR, TCEHY, BABA, HDB,

BNR, TCEHY, BABA, HDB, Sold Out: SGSN, ALC, ABBN, ROG, 00700, ADYEN, UL,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Heineken NV, Sony Group Corp, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, Nestle SA, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, sells SGS AG, Alcon Inc, ABB, Roche Holding AG, Tencent Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 34 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture International Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+international+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRE) - 184,885 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 62,311 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) - 405,634 shares, 5.64% of the total portfolio. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 386,173 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio. Stellantis NV (STLA) - 386,173 shares, 5.44% of the total portfolio.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Heineken NV. The purchase prices were between $89.1 and $102.7, with an estimated average price of $95.04. The stock is now traded at around $97.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.64%. The holding were 21,345 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.61 and $117.61, with an estimated average price of $104.69. The stock is now traded at around $127.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 16,126 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Nestle SA. The purchase prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 13,134 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Azelis Group NV. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28, with an estimated average price of $27.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.735000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 7,522 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 50.78%. The purchase prices were between $65.4 and $73.16, with an estimated average price of $68.35. The stock is now traded at around $67.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 67,758 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC by 20.54%. The purchase prices were between $55.29 and $62.3, with an estimated average price of $59.5. The stock is now traded at around $55.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 87,049 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in SGS AG. The sale prices were between $2716 and $2939, with an estimated average price of $2877.74.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Alcon Inc. The sale prices were between $63.04 and $80, with an estimated average price of $70.71.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in ABB Ltd. The sale prices were between $31.27 and $34.74, with an estimated average price of $33.31.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Roche Holding AG. The sale prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Adyen NV. The sale prices were between $2047 and $2766, with an estimated average price of $2443.64.