Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Hypera SA, MiX Telematics, Rocky Brands Inc, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, National Presto Industries Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Hypera SA, MiX Telematics, Rocky Brands Inc, Argan Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, National Presto Industries Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 48 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) - 40,840 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77% Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) - 6,105 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.54% MiX Telematics Ltd (MIXT) - 23,060 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.88% Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) - 8,645 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20% Argan Inc (AGX) - 6,240 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.48%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hypera SA. The purchase prices were between $5.62 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.044000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 44,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Marine Products Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MiX Telematics Ltd by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $16.36, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 23,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Rocky Brands Inc by 55.54%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Argan Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Associated British Foods PLC by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $32.33, with an estimated average price of $28.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 10,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $55.84, with an estimated average price of $52.11.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in National Presto Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $102.95, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $47.56 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $50.43.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The sale prices were between $54.48 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $59.51.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39.