Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Hypera SA, MiX Telematics, Rocky Brands Inc, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, National Presto Industries Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Hypera SA, MiX Telematics, Rocky Brands Inc, Argan Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, National Presto Industries Inc, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, Newell Brands Inc, Smith & Wesson Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 48 stocks with a total value of $9 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/penn+mutual+am+1847+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of PENN MUTUAL AM 1847 INCOME FUND
  1. LSI Industries Inc (LYTS) - 40,840 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.77%
  2. Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY) - 6,105 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.54%
  3. MiX Telematics Ltd (MIXT) - 23,060 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 61.88%
  4. Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) - 8,645 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.20%
  5. Argan Inc (AGX) - 6,240 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 46.48%
New Purchase: Hypera SA (HYPMY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hypera SA. The purchase prices were between $5.62 and $7.25, with an estimated average price of $6.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.044000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 44,740 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Marine Products Corp (MPX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Marine Products Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.91 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $14.59. The stock is now traded at around $12.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 5,250 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: MiX Telematics Ltd (MIXT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in MiX Telematics Ltd by 61.88%. The purchase prices were between $12.12 and $16.36, with an estimated average price of $13.63. The stock is now traded at around $12.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 23,060 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rocky Brands Inc (RCKY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Rocky Brands Inc by 55.54%. The purchase prices were between $44 and $58.56, with an estimated average price of $49.79. The stock is now traded at around $40.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 6,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Argan Inc (AGX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Argan Inc by 46.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.26 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $45.27. The stock is now traded at around $38.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 6,240 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Associated British Foods PLC by 35.18%. The purchase prices were between $25.07 and $32.33, with an estimated average price of $28.14. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 10,030 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 52.66%. The purchase prices were between $45.58 and $51.78, with an estimated average price of $48.28. The stock is now traded at around $50.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 3,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: HollyFrontier Corp (HFC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in HollyFrontier Corp by 29.24%. The purchase prices were between $27.59 and $33.43, with an estimated average price of $30.44. The stock is now traded at around $32.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 7,955 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $55.84, with an estimated average price of $52.11.

Sold Out: National Presto Industries Inc (NPK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in National Presto Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $80.95 and $102.95, with an estimated average price of $89.78.

Sold Out: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFFT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The sale prices were between $47.56 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $50.43.

Sold Out: Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Newell Brands Inc. The sale prices were between $22.14 and $27.45, with an estimated average price of $25.57.

Sold Out: Stewart Information Services Corp (STC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Stewart Information Services Corp. The sale prices were between $54.48 and $64.07, with an estimated average price of $59.51.

Sold Out: Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Omnicom Group Inc. The sale prices were between $70.85 and $81, with an estimated average price of $74.39.



