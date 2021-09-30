Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys SPDR Biotech ETF, Scientific Games Corp, Silvergate Capital Corp, Sells Squarespace Inc, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc, Vimeo Inc

- New Purchases: XBI, SGMS, SI, UMH, JBT, SLGC, MXCT, SKIN, BYRN, CHK, VERV,
- Added Positions: BOOT, ITCI, TCBI, TKNO, ESI, FSS, WSC, DMTK, VRRM, RRX, ESTA,
- Reduced Positions: BBIO, ALXO, KALV, WAL, COUP, MASS, STKL, AVTR, MPWR, TPTX, APLE, LVTX, BHVN, CACI, TLIS,
- Sold Out: SQSP, ARNA, VMEO, OMIC, INSP, SFM, AEIS, GOGO, BLI, IWO, MYTE, MCRI, LIND, RPHM,
For the details of NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nicholas+partners+small+cap+growth+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND
- Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) - 37,269 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio.
- Monolithic Power Systems Inc (MPWR) - 10,556 shares, 4.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.73%
- Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) - 73,868 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio.
- Red Rock Resorts Inc (RRR) - 78,729 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) - 31,247 shares, 3.37% of the total portfolio. New Position
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $118.69 and $138.49, with an estimated average price of $128.78. The stock is now traded at around $115.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 31,247 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Scientific Games Corp (SGMS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Scientific Games Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.21 and $84.11, with an estimated average price of $70.55. The stock is now traded at around $67.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 14,866 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Silvergate Capital Corp (SI)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Silvergate Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $86.36 and $120.65, with an estimated average price of $107.33. The stock is now traded at around $162.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 9,417 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: UMH Properties Inc (UMH)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in UMH Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.68 and $25.58, with an estimated average price of $23.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 37,220 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in John Bean Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $129.83 and $159.2, with an estimated average price of $143.4. The stock is now traded at around $153.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 6,063 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: SomaLogic Inc (SLGC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in SomaLogic Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $12.77, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $10.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 63,167 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Boot Barn Holdings Inc by 73.69%. The purchase prices were between $75.85 and $98.82, with an estimated average price of $86.12. The stock is now traded at around $123.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 26,052 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc by 72.44%. The purchase prices were between $28.72 and $42.49, with an estimated average price of $34.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 52,510 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc by 51.69%. The purchase prices were between $55 and $67.99, with an estimated average price of $62.3. The stock is now traded at around $59.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,836 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Alpha Teknova Inc by 383.80%. The purchase prices were between $17.47 and $27.49, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 38,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Federal Signal Corp (FSS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Federal Signal Corp by 35.69%. The purchase prices were between $37.78 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $39.37. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 36,923 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: DermTech Inc (DMTK)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in DermTech Inc by 31.21%. The purchase prices were between $32.08 and $38.76, with an estimated average price of $35.21. The stock is now traded at around $16.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 33,785 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Squarespace Inc (SQSP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Squarespace Inc. The sale prices were between $38.64 and $58.52, with an estimated average price of $48.44.Sold Out: Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARNA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $45.8 and $71.24, with an estimated average price of $59.26.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $29.37 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $39.61.Sold Out: Singular Genomics Systems Inc (OMIC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Singular Genomics Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $10.9 and $27.63, with an estimated average price of $17.26.Sold Out: Inspire Medical Systems Inc (INSP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Inspire Medical Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $170 and $258.58, with an estimated average price of $209.Sold Out: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc. The sale prices were between $22.41 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $24.37.
Here is the complete portfolio of NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND. Also check out:
1. NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NICHOLAS PARTNERS SMALL CAP GROWTH FUND keeps buying