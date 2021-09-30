Logo
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Devon Energy Corp, Deere, Country Garden Holdings Co, Sells JD.com Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, StoneCo

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Devon Energy Corp, Deere, Country Garden Holdings Co, Shimao Group Holdings, China Vanke Co, sells JD.com Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, StoneCo, MakeMyTrip, Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 26 stocks with a total value of $7 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Aperture New World Opportunities Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/aperture+new+world+opportunities+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Aperture New World Opportunities Fund
  1. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 21,549 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 1,579 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd (02007) - 504,000 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (00813) - 254,000 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. China Vanke Co Ltd (02202) - 141,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.74%. The holding were 21,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $350.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd (02007)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $8.76, with an estimated average price of $8.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 504,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (00813)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.38 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $16.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: China Vanke Co Ltd (02202)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in China Vanke Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (00960)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83.

Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Sold Out: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.73 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $27.06.

Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $89.51, with an estimated average price of $85.96.

Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Aperture New World Opportunities Fund. Also check out:

1. Aperture New World Opportunities Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Aperture New World Opportunities Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Aperture New World Opportunities Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Aperture New World Opportunities Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

