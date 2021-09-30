Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Devon Energy Corp, Deere, Country Garden Holdings Co, Sells JD.com Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, StoneCo

- New Purchases: DVN, DE, 02007, 00813, 02202, 00960, 01109, 01813, 00884, PAGS, MELI, GDS, BILI, DHER, SQ, TELL, VWTR, GGAL, BMA,
- Reduced Positions: VLRS, EVO, SE, AC, ARCO, ALSEA,
- Sold Out: JD, CZR, STNE, MMYT, FMX, RBLX, REGN, PTON, VNET, FTCH, F, DESP, CRWD, GS, VIAC, HUYA, PLTR, SNOW, ENPH, NVDA, LMND, XOM,
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 21,549 shares, 11.74% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Deere & Co (DE) - 1,579 shares, 8.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd (02007) - 504,000 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (00813) - 254,000 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. New Position
- China Vanke Co Ltd (02202) - 141,000 shares, 5.92% of the total portfolio. New Position
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.74%. The holding were 21,549 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $334.95 and $389.34, with an estimated average price of $360.66. The stock is now traded at around $350.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.12%. The holding were 1,579 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd (02007)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Country Garden Holdings Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6.55 and $8.76, with an estimated average price of $8.12. The stock is now traded at around $7.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8%. The holding were 504,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Shimao Group Holdings Ltd (00813)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $13.38 and $19.2, with an estimated average price of $16.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.14%. The holding were 254,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: China Vanke Co Ltd (02202)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in China Vanke Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $18.4 and $24.8, with an estimated average price of $21.8. The stock is now traded at around $18.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.92%. The holding were 141,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Longfor Group Holdings Ltd (00960)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Longfor Group Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $37.43. The stock is now traded at around $37.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.38%. The holding were 76,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: JD.com Inc (JD)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in JD.com Inc. The sale prices were between $62.19 and $83.24, with an estimated average price of $73.86.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $82.47 and $116.35, with an estimated average price of $97.83.Sold Out: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in StoneCo Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.68 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $52.07.Sold Out: MakeMyTrip Ltd (MMYT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in MakeMyTrip Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.73 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $27.06.Sold Out: Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV (FMX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV. The sale prices were between $81.74 and $89.51, with an estimated average price of $85.96.Sold Out: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Roblox Corp. The sale prices were between $75.55 and $90.34, with an estimated average price of $82.17.
