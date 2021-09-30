Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Washington Federal Inc, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Sells Steven Madden, Signet Jewelers, Oxford Industries Inc

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Washington Federal Inc, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Sells Steven Madden, Signet Jewelers, Oxford Industries Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Washington Federal Inc, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Portland General Electric Co, First Foundation Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, sells Steven Madden, Signet Jewelers, Oxford Industries Inc, Redwood Trust Inc, Rogers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 76 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mesirow+financial+small+cap+value+sustainability+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund
  1. Cadence Bank (CADE) - 9,105 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.44%
  2. Cadence Bank (CADE) - 9,105 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.44%
  3. Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) - 3,635 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.14%
  4. Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - 13,095 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.96%
  5. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) - 1,645 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.42%
New Purchase: Washington Federal Inc (WAFD)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Washington Federal Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $45.7 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 4,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $138.29 and $165.62, with an estimated average price of $151.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $41.33.

Sold Out: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.73 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $73.7.

Sold Out: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.14 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $91.14.

Sold Out: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.52 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95.

Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund. Also check out:

1. Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus