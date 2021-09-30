Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Washington Federal Inc, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Sells Steven Madden, Signet Jewelers, Oxford Industries Inc

- New Purchases: WAFD, SUPN, POR, FFWM, AUB, AVNS, SPSC, ATEN, BANC, ERII, BDC, IWM,
- Added Positions: CADE, CADE, DRH, LGND, ZWS, VAC, FCPT, OMI, DOC, KMPR, BKH, PINC, HELE, ZD, MD, MAN, CMBM, TCBK, CPA, OGS, ZUMZ, SMTC, KEX, TRTX, HSC,
- Reduced Positions: ALEX, PACW, WTFC, EFSC, RMBS, RYN, FLOW, IRT, CVET, PCRX, LQDT, DEN, CHX, GPRE, R, HL, RDN, HHC, ATI, KTB, BLKB, KBH, DAN, TGH, SPR, AVNT, TEX, PDM, NATI, LXP, HUBG, ARGO, WH, ARNC, SPXC, NXST,
- Sold Out: SHOO, SIG, OXM, RWT, ROG, ITRI, WBS, QTS, GWB, COLL, BCO, VBTX, NOVT, PGC, ASTE,
For the details of Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mesirow+financial+small+cap+value+sustainability+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund
- Cadence Bank (CADE) - 9,105 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.44%
- Cadence Bank (CADE) - 9,105 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.44%
- Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) - 3,635 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.14%
- Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - 13,095 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.96%
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) - 1,645 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.42%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Washington Federal Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Portland General Electric Co (POR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $45.7 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: First Foundation Inc (FFWM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Avanos Medical Inc (AVNS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 4,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Cadence Bank (CADE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $138.29 and $165.62, with an estimated average price of $151.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $41.33.Sold Out: Signet Jewelers Ltd (SIG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.73 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $73.7.Sold Out: Oxford Industries Inc (OXM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.14 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $91.14.Sold Out: Redwood Trust Inc (RWT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.52 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.24.Sold Out: Rogers Corp (ROG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95.Sold Out: Itron Inc (ITRI)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund. Also check out:
1. Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mesirow Financial Small Cap Value Sustainability Fund keeps buying