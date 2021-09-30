Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Washington Federal Inc, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Portland General Electric Co, Sells Steven Madden, Signet Jewelers, Oxford Industries Inc

New Purchases: WAFD, SUPN, POR, FFWM, AUB, AVNS, SPSC, ATEN, BANC, ERII, BDC, IWM,

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Washington Federal Inc, Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Portland General Electric Co, First Foundation Inc, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp, sells Steven Madden, Signet Jewelers, Oxford Industries Inc, Redwood Trust Inc, Rogers Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 76 stocks with a total value of $12 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Cadence Bank (CADE) - 9,105 shares, 2.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.44% Zurn Water Solutions Corp (ZWS) - 3,635 shares, 1.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.14% Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) - 13,095 shares, 1.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.96% Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc (LGND) - 1,645 shares, 1.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.42%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Washington Federal Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.93 and $34.72, with an estimated average price of $32.54. The stock is now traded at around $33.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 6,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $31.39, with an estimated average price of $26.9. The stock is now traded at around $31.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 6,360 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Portland General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $45.7 and $52.15, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $51.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 3,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in First Foundation Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.37 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $23.88. The stock is now traded at around $25.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 6,210 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.44 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $36. The stock is now traded at around $38.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 4,265 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Avanos Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.2 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $33.94. The stock is now traded at around $34.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 4,795 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Cadence Bank by 62.44%. The purchase prices were between $25.17 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $27.91. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co by 52.22%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $9.84, with an estimated average price of $8.95. The stock is now traded at around $9.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 20,725 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 42.42%. The purchase prices were between $102.33 and $144.73, with an estimated average price of $124.34. The stock is now traded at around $160.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 1,645 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Zurn Water Solutions Corp by 36.14%. The purchase prices were between $23.38 and $31.4, with an estimated average price of $28. The stock is now traded at around $36.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 3,635 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp by 47.47%. The purchase prices were between $138.29 and $165.62, with an estimated average price of $151.6. The stock is now traded at around $167.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 1,165 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Steven Madden Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.63 and $43.89, with an estimated average price of $41.33.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Signet Jewelers Ltd. The sale prices were between $61.73 and $85.4, with an estimated average price of $73.7.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Oxford Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $85.14 and $102.5, with an estimated average price of $91.14.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Redwood Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $11.52 and $12.97, with an estimated average price of $12.24.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rogers Corp. The sale prices were between $182.51 and $213.82, with an estimated average price of $196.95.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Itron Inc. The sale prices were between $71.84 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $85.82.