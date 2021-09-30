Logo
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Tencent Holdings, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, SK Telecom Co, Sells Samsung Electronics Co, Country Garden Services Holdings Co, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Tencent Holdings, LONGi Green Energy Technology Co, SK Telecom Co, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS, Kia Corp, sells Samsung Electronics Co, Country Garden Services Holdings Co, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, LG Chem, SK Hynix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 63 stocks with a total value of $287 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rwc+global+emerging+equity+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund
  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (2330) - 825,304 shares, 5.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.26%
  2. Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700) - 261,595 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 237.13%
  3. Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE) - 349,683 shares, 4.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91%
  4. First Quantum Minerals Ltd (FM) - 635,354 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.80%
  5. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012) - 874,500 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 361.09%
New Purchase: SK Telecom Co Ltd (017670)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in SK Telecom Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $93683.8 and $107514, with an estimated average price of $101108. The stock is now traded at around $61300.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.6%. The holding were 83,367 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS (GARAN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Turkiye Garanti Bankasi AS. The purchase prices were between $8.15 and $9.91, with an estimated average price of $9.03. The stock is now traded at around $11.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 4,673,610 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Kia Corp (000270)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Kia Corp. The purchase prices were between $79400 and $90500, with an estimated average price of $84935.4. The stock is now traded at around $84800.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 57,351 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd (002475)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Luxshare Precision Industry Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.9 and $46.66, with an estimated average price of $38.94. The stock is now traded at around $48.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 680,200 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hapvida Participacoes Investimento SA (HAPV3)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hapvida Participacoes Investimento SA. The purchase prices were between $13.59 and $15.53, with an estimated average price of $14.8. The stock is now traded at around $10.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 1,084,700 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Raytron Technology Co Ltd (688002)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Raytron Technology Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $84.9 and $125.6, with an estimated average price of $106.96. The stock is now traded at around $77.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 196,661 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Tencent Holdings Ltd (00700)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Tencent Holdings Ltd by 237.13%. The purchase prices were between $421.2 and $574.5, with an estimated average price of $487.84. The stock is now traded at around $447.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.86%. The holding were 261,595 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd (601012)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in LONGi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd by 361.09%. The purchase prices were between $79.12 and $97.3, with an estimated average price of $86.23. The stock is now traded at around $78.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.02%. The holding were 874,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA (SQM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera De Chile SA by 105.89%. The purchase prices were between $45.44 and $57.28, with an estimated average price of $51.01. The stock is now traded at around $51.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 135,882 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Endeavour Mining PLC (EDV)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Endeavour Mining PLC by 10056.19%. The purchase prices were between $15.85 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.98. The stock is now traded at around $16.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 82,062 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd (300763)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Ginlong Technologies Co Ltd by 98.90%. The purchase prices were between $173.55 and $307.15, with an estimated average price of $236.98. The stock is now traded at around $205.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 84,870 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rosneft Oil Co (ROSN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Rosneft Oil Co by 40.69%. The purchase prices were between $533 and $626.9, with an estimated average price of $560.99. The stock is now traded at around $581.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 634,153 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1.

Sold Out: Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd (06098)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Country Garden Services Holdings Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $45.1 and $79.95, with an estimated average price of $62.9.

Sold Out: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The sale prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67.

Sold Out: LG Chem Ltd (051910)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in LG Chem Ltd. The sale prices were between $701000 and $898000, with an estimated average price of $808231.

Sold Out: SK Hynix Inc (000660)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in SK Hynix Inc. The sale prices were between $100000 and $125000, with an estimated average price of $111108.

Sold Out: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $68400 and $75200, with an estimated average price of $71872.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund. Also check out:

1. RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RWC Global Emerging Equity Fund keeps buying
