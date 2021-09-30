Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Devon Energy Corp, Johnson & Johnson, Exxon Mobil Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Progressive Corp, TotalEnergies SE

- New Purchases: PEP,
- Added Positions: DVN, JNJ, XOM, BX, CVX, PM, MSFT, MS, MO, MT, BAC, AB, TGT, DDAIF, HD, UNH, ABBV, AZN, NEM, VZ, RY, BMY, TXN, LHX, MCD, JPM, AVGO, CME, NTR, UPS, KO, MRK,
- Sold Out: LMT, PGR, TTE,
For the details of GQG PARTNERS US QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gqg+partners+us+quality+dividend+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of GQG PARTNERS US QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 29,438 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 180.55%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 14,394 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 83.85%
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 8,159 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.47%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 6,290 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.01%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,526 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.02%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 180.55%. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 29,438 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 211.98%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $169.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 3,803 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 83.85%. The purchase prices were between $52.73 and $63.26, with an estimated average price of $57.05. The stock is now traded at around $61.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 14,394 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Blackstone Inc (BX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Blackstone Inc by 66.01%. The purchase prices were between $97.11 and $135.04, with an estimated average price of $115.96. The stock is now traded at around $135.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 6,290 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 76.24%. The purchase prices were between $94.29 and $106.21, with an estimated average price of $99.81. The stock is now traded at around $118.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 6,454 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 55.47%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 8,159 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.Sold Out: Progressive Corp (PGR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Progressive Corp. The sale prices were between $90.35 and $99.88, with an estimated average price of $95.38.Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $41.26 and $48.4, with an estimated average price of $44.36.
