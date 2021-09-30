Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gazprom PJSC, Roche Holding AG, Sells TotalEnergies SE, Rio Tinto PLC, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gazprom PJSC, Roche Holding AG, Sells TotalEnergies SE, Rio Tinto PLC, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gazprom PJSC, Roche Holding AG, Philip Morris International Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, sells TotalEnergies SE, Rio Tinto PLC, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, China Overseas Land & Investment, CLP Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 45 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GQG PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gqg+partners+international+quality+dividend+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GQG PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND
  1. Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 9,761 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.94%
  2. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 7,000 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.53%
  3. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 80,603 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.22%
  4. Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 7,525 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.51%
  5. Gazprom PJSC (GAZP) - 134,323 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.72%
New Purchase: Novartis AG (NOVN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Severstal PAO (CHMF)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Severstal PAO. The purchase prices were between $1518.8 and $1794.2, with an estimated average price of $1670.06. The stock is now traded at around $1593.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Novolipetsk Steel PJSC (NLMK)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Novolipetsk Steel PJSC. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (00388)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. The purchase prices were between $455.6 and $540, with an estimated average price of $495.93. The stock is now traded at around $453.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Euronext NV (ENX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Euronext NV. The purchase prices were between $88.55 and $105.3, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Credit Agricole SA (ACA)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Credit Agricole SA. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.504000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 211.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 80,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gazprom PJSC (GAZP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Gazprom PJSC by 408.72%. The purchase prices were between $274.61 and $360, with an estimated average price of $304.77. The stock is now traded at around $342.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 134,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Roche Holding AG (ROG)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 383.13%. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 54.94%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 9,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 155.05%. The purchase prices were between $125.32 and $133.15, with an estimated average price of $128.45. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $4.97, with an estimated average price of $4.64.

Sold Out: China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (00688)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Sold Out: CLP Holdings Ltd (00002)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in CLP Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Sold Out: Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (00016)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $109.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of GQG PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. Also check out:

1. GQG PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. GQG PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GQG PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GQG PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus