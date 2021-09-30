Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gazprom PJSC, Roche Holding AG, Sells TotalEnergies SE, Rio Tinto PLC, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gazprom PJSC, Roche Holding AG, Philip Morris International Inc, Royal Bank of Canada, sells TotalEnergies SE, Rio Tinto PLC, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, China Overseas Land & Investment, CLP Holdings during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 45 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 9,761 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.94% AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 7,000 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.53% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 80,603 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.22% Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 7,525 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.51% Gazprom PJSC (GAZP) - 134,323 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.72%

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Severstal PAO. The purchase prices were between $1518.8 and $1794.2, with an estimated average price of $1670.06. The stock is now traded at around $1593.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Novolipetsk Steel PJSC. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. The purchase prices were between $455.6 and $540, with an estimated average price of $495.93. The stock is now traded at around $453.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Euronext NV. The purchase prices were between $88.55 and $105.3, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Credit Agricole SA. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.504000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 211.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 80,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Gazprom PJSC by 408.72%. The purchase prices were between $274.61 and $360, with an estimated average price of $304.77. The stock is now traded at around $342.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 134,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 383.13%. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 54.94%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 9,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 155.05%. The purchase prices were between $125.32 and $133.15, with an estimated average price of $128.45. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $4.97, with an estimated average price of $4.64.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.65.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in CLP Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $77.51.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $109.86.