Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Gazprom PJSC, Roche Holding AG, Sells TotalEnergies SE, Rio Tinto PLC, Itau Unibanco Holding SA

- New Purchases: NOVN, CHMF, NLMK, 00388, ENX, ACA,
- Added Positions: PBR, GAZP, ROG, PM, RY, AZN, ROSN, LUKOY, NOVO B, DAI, INFY, MT, SWMA, BBVA, BNP, 1605, TSM, BATS, SBRCY, KBC, GLEN, SIE, NTR, 8766, VALE, 03968, DG, GMKN, MUV2, 8316, AVGO, PLZL, 00857, SWED A, A17U,
- Reduced Positions: NESN, BBD, VOW3,
- Sold Out: TTE, RIO, ITUB, 00688, 00002, 00016, ENEL, 00270,
These are the top 5 holdings of GQG PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND
- Philip Morris International Inc (PM) - 9,761 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.94%
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 7,000 shares, 5.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.53%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 80,603 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 211.22%
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NOVO B) - 7,525 shares, 4.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.51%
- Gazprom PJSC (GAZP) - 134,323 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 408.72%
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Novartis AG. The purchase prices were between $76.12 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $82.7. The stock is now traded at around $80.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 2,373 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Severstal PAO (CHMF)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Severstal PAO. The purchase prices were between $1518.8 and $1794.2, with an estimated average price of $1670.06. The stock is now traded at around $1593.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 7,318 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Novolipetsk Steel PJSC (NLMK)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Novolipetsk Steel PJSC. The purchase prices were between $29.12 and $35.54, with an estimated average price of $32.41. The stock is now traded at around $28.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 4,865 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (00388)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd. The purchase prices were between $455.6 and $540, with an estimated average price of $495.93. The stock is now traded at around $453.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 1,586 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Euronext NV (ENX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Euronext NV. The purchase prices were between $88.55 and $105.3, with an estimated average price of $95.86. The stock is now traded at around $90.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 658 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Credit Agricole SA (ACA)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Credit Agricole SA. The purchase prices were between $11.1 and $12.36, with an estimated average price of $11.89. The stock is now traded at around $12.504000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 4,593 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 211.22%. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 80,603 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Gazprom PJSC (GAZP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Gazprom PJSC by 408.72%. The purchase prices were between $274.61 and $360, with an estimated average price of $304.77. The stock is now traded at around $342.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 134,323 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Roche Holding AG (ROG)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Roche Holding AG by 383.13%. The purchase prices were between $332.6 and $372.55, with an estimated average price of $354.64. The stock is now traded at around $380.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,203 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 54.94%. The purchase prices were between $94.79 and $106.1, with an estimated average price of $100.67. The stock is now traded at around $93.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.17%. The holding were 9,761 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 155.05%. The purchase prices were between $125.32 and $133.15, with an estimated average price of $128.45. The stock is now traded at around $133.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.07%. The holding were 5,175 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 56.53%. The purchase prices were between $80.63 and $89.58, with an estimated average price of $84.73. The stock is now traded at around $86.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 7,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $37.66.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.Sold Out: Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Itau Unibanco Holding SA. The sale prices were between $4.16 and $4.97, with an estimated average price of $4.64.Sold Out: China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd (00688)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in China Overseas Land & Investment Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $18.84, with an estimated average price of $17.65.Sold Out: CLP Holdings Ltd (00002)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in CLP Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $74.15 and $80.9, with an estimated average price of $77.51.Sold Out: Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd (00016)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd. The sale prices were between $94.5 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $109.86.
