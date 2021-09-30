Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Devon Energy Corp, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Sells TotalEnergies SE, Nestle SA, Lockheed Martin Corp

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Devon Energy Corp, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Rosneft Oil Co, Johnson & Johnson, sells TotalEnergies SE, Nestle SA, Lockheed Martin Corp, Altria Group Inc, Enel SpA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 43 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gqg+partners+global+quality+dividend+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 12,230 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.34% Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 69,786 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 7,306 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.23% Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 11,027 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.49% Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 17,663 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 69,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 17,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC. The purchase prices were between $291.21 and $339.14, with an estimated average price of $318.6. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 81,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $210.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 57,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Rosneft Oil Co by 900.17%. The purchase prices were between $533 and $626.9, with an estimated average price of $560.99. The stock is now traded at around $581.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 41,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 230.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $169.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 12,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 7,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 222.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Enel SpA. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.