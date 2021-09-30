Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Devon Energy Corp, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Sells TotalEnergies SE, Nestle SA, Lockheed Martin Corp

Logo
Light
Dark
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Growth Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble S&P 500 Aggregate Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tools
Model Portfolios All-In-One Screener Data Batch Download Guru Portfolio Download Insider Data Download Excel Add-In API Manual of Stocks DCF Calculator Interactive Chart Maps Fund Letters Archive Stock Comparison Table Mobile App Discussion Board
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Devon Energy Corp, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Sells TotalEnergies SE, Nestle SA, Lockheed Martin Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Devon Energy Corp, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Rosneft Oil Co, Johnson & Johnson, sells TotalEnergies SE, Nestle SA, Lockheed Martin Corp, Altria Group Inc, Enel SpA during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 43 stocks with a total value of $15 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gqg+partners+global+quality+dividend+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND
  1. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 12,230 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.34%
  2. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 69,786 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 7,306 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.23%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 11,027 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.49%
  5. Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 17,663 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 69,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 17,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBER)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC. The purchase prices were between $291.21 and $339.14, with an estimated average price of $318.6. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 81,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $210.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Glencore PLC (GLEN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 57,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Rosneft Oil Co (ROSN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Rosneft Oil Co by 900.17%. The purchase prices were between $533 and $626.9, with an estimated average price of $560.99. The stock is now traded at around $581.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 41,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 230.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $169.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 12,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 7,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 222.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $37.66.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NESN)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82.

Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.

Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.

Sold Out: Enel SpA (ENEL)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Enel SpA. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65.

Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.



Here is the complete portfolio of GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND. Also check out:

1. GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus