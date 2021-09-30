Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Devon Energy Corp, Sberbank of Russia PJSC, Sells TotalEnergies SE, Nestle SA, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: PBR, DVN, SBER, LHX, GLEN, PEP, LUKOY, 8766, ACA, SVJTY,
- Added Positions: ROSN, JNJ, AZN, NVO, ABBV, MSFT, GAZP, XOM, BAC, KO, MS, INFY, UNH, TSM, BBVA, VALE, BMY, NTR, DAI, GMKN, BBD, ROG, RY, SIE, MUV2, MT, AB, A17U, 03968, AVGO, SWED A, CVX,
- Reduced Positions: PLZL,
- Sold Out: TTE, NESN, LMT, MO, ENEL, RIO, KBC, 00016, 00002, 00270,
These are the top 5 holdings of GQG PARTNERS GLOBAL QUALITY DIVIDEND INCOME FUND
- AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) - 12,230 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.34%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 69,786 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - 7,306 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.23%
- Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 11,027 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.49%
- Devon Energy Corp (DVN) - 17,663 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. New Position
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.87%. The holding were 69,786 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Devon Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.93 and $35.75, with an estimated average price of $28.39. The stock is now traded at around $44.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.24%. The holding were 17,663 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Sberbank of Russia PJSC (SBER)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sberbank of Russia PJSC. The purchase prices were between $291.21 and $339.14, with an estimated average price of $318.6. The stock is now traded at around $295.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 81,132 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.23 and $234.5, with an estimated average price of $227.34. The stock is now traded at around $210.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.03%. The holding were 1,364 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: Glencore PLC (GLEN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Glencore PLC. The purchase prices were between $2.96 and $3.52, with an estimated average price of $3.25. The stock is now traded at around $3.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 57,888 shares as of 2021-09-30.New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $148.2 and $158.91, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $171.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.82%. The holding were 1,796 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Rosneft Oil Co (ROSN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Rosneft Oil Co by 900.17%. The purchase prices were between $533 and $626.9, with an estimated average price of $560.99. The stock is now traded at around $581.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 41,227 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 230.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.5 and $179.47, with an estimated average price of $170.65. The stock is now traded at around $169.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 2,750 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AstraZeneca PLC by 53.34%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $60.79, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $58.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 12,230 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Novo Nordisk A/S by 54.23%. The purchase prices were between $84.42 and $106.62, with an estimated average price of $96.57. The stock is now traded at around $111.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 7,306 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 222.41%. The purchase prices were between $106.4 and $120.78, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $134.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,863 shares as of 2021-09-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 54.00%. The purchase prices were between $271.6 and $305.22, with an estimated average price of $290.9. The stock is now traded at around $342.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 2,156 shares as of 2021-09-30.Sold Out: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in TotalEnergies SE. The sale prices were between $34.87 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $37.66.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NESN)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $109.96 and $116.98, with an estimated average price of $114.82.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $336.05 and $383.48, with an estimated average price of $362.11.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $45.52 and $51.04, with an estimated average price of $48.33.Sold Out: Enel SpA (ENEL)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Enel SpA. The sale prices were between $6.65 and $8.08, with an estimated average price of $7.65.Sold Out: Rio Tinto PLC (RIO)
Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Rio Tinto PLC. The sale prices were between $65.37 and $89.39, with an estimated average price of $78.07.
