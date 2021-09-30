Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Baidu Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Huaneng Power International Inc, Sanlam

Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Current Portfolio ) buys Baidu Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil, PICC Property and Casualty Co, POSCO, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Huaneng Power International Inc, Sanlam, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Korea Electric Power Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 57 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arga+emerging+markets+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 26,707 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 395,271 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11784.28% Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil (BBAS3) - 709,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (02328) - 3,436,000 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8080.95% POSCO (005490) - 10,690 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. New Position

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 26,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil. The purchase prices were between $28 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 709,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in POSCO. The purchase prices were between $308000 and $375000, with an estimated average price of $343562. The stock is now traded at around $281500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $80200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 46,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in SK Hynix Inc. The purchase prices were between $100000 and $125000, with an estimated average price of $111108. The stock is now traded at around $126000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 33,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sands China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,196,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 11784.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 395,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd by 8080.95%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 3,436,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai by 14320.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $45.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 490,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PJSC Lukoil by 11366.04%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 24,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd by 8722.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 970,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA by 6439.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $41.65, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 246,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $91.07, with an estimated average price of $85.19.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Huaneng Power International Inc. The sale prices were between $2.57 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.37.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Sanlam Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.45 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.19.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $26.73.