Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III Buys Baidu Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil, Sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Huaneng Power International Inc, Sanlam

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III (Current Portfolio) buys Baidu Inc, Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil, PICC Property and Casualty Co, POSCO, sells iShares MSCI South Korea ETF, Huaneng Power International Inc, Sanlam, Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc, Korea Electric Power Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III. As of 2021Q3, Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III owns 57 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arga+emerging+markets+value+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND
  1. Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 26,707 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 395,271 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11784.28%
  3. Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil (BBAS3) - 709,600 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (02328) - 3,436,000 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8080.95%
  5. POSCO (005490) - 10,690 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.33 and $201.46, with an estimated average price of $164.72. The stock is now traded at around $143.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 26,707 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil (BBAS3)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Banco do Brasil SA BB Brasil. The purchase prices were between $28 and $32.9, with an estimated average price of $30.58. The stock is now traded at around $29.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 709,600 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: POSCO (005490)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in POSCO. The purchase prices were between $308000 and $375000, with an estimated average price of $343562. The stock is now traded at around $281500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 10,690 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005930)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $72700 and $82900, with an estimated average price of $77643.1. The stock is now traded at around $80200.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 46,821 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: SK Hynix Inc (000660)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in SK Hynix Inc. The purchase prices were between $100000 and $125000, with an estimated average price of $111108. The stock is now traded at around $126000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.1%. The holding were 33,745 shares as of 2021-09-30.

New Purchase: Sands China Ltd (01928)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III initiated holding in Sands China Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.86 and $32.6, with an estimated average price of $25.11. The stock is now traded at around $17.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 1,196,400 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 11784.28%. The purchase prices were between $9.52 and $11.92, with an estimated average price of $10.67. The stock is now traded at around $11.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.36%. The holding were 395,271 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd (02328)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PICC Property and Casualty Co Ltd by 8080.95%. The purchase prices were between $6.16 and $7.58, with an estimated average price of $6.96. The stock is now traded at around $6.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.56%. The holding were 3,436,000 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai (000651)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Gree Electric Appliances Inc of Zhuhai by 14320.59%. The purchase prices were between $37.79 and $51.86, with an estimated average price of $45.32. The stock is now traded at around $37.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 490,300 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: PJSC Lukoil (LUKOY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in PJSC Lukoil by 11366.04%. The purchase prices were between $83.32 and $96.33, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $86.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 24,308 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd (01088)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in China Shenhua Energy Co Ltd by 8722.73%. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $19.08, with an estimated average price of $16.07. The stock is now traded at around $18.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 970,500 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Added: Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA (PZU)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III added to a holding in Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA by 6439.23%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $41.65, with an estimated average price of $38.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 246,529 shares as of 2021-09-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF. The sale prices were between $78.4 and $91.07, with an estimated average price of $85.19.

Sold Out: Huaneng Power International Inc (00902)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Huaneng Power International Inc. The sale prices were between $2.57 and $4.59, with an estimated average price of $3.37.

Sold Out: Sanlam Ltd (SLM)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Sanlam Ltd. The sale prices were between $57.45 and $64.5, with an estimated average price of $61.19.

Sold Out: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $50.69 and $74.06, with an estimated average price of $62.4.

Sold Out: Korea Electric Power Corp (KEP)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Korea Electric Power Corp. The sale prices were between $9.84 and $11.06, with an estimated average price of $10.51.

Sold Out: Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (00392)

Advisors' Inner Circle Fund III sold out a holding in Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $23.9 and $31.15, with an estimated average price of $26.73.



Here is the complete portfolio of ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND.

1. ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND's Undervalued Stocks
2. ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ARGA EMERGING MARKETS VALUE FUND keeps buying
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

